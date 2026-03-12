Nuggets’ David Adelman Reacts to Cam Johnson’s Big Night vs Rockets

In the process of the Denver Nuggets' statement win over the Houston Rockets, 129-93, it turned out to be one of the better recent performances seen from Cam Johnson throughout what's been a turbulent March.

Throughout the 25 minutes Johnson played, he had 17 points shooting 6-9 from the field, with two rebounds and four assists, paired with some impact plays on the defensive end, with two steals and two blocks.

It's the first time that Johnson has scored 17 points or more since the Nuggets' first game post-All-Star break, and only his second game this season with multiple steals and blocks within a single game.

After Johnson's big night, Nuggets' head coach David Adelman applauded his aggressiveness and highlighted his defensive impact being even more impressive than seeing his shot turn around.

"I just thought he continued to be aggressive," Adelman said postgame. "I think sometimes he's trying to make perfect plays and instead of just making the play that is right there in front of you usually is the right decision. I would say more impressively, the two blocks and the two steals. I thought he had good activity defensively, as the whole team did."

"Really good to see Cam have a night, and it's what I talked about before the game: these guys have to find their rhythm. As he finds his rhythm, the new people come back, and the rotation changes, and it feels different; everybody's trying to do the right thing for the guy next to them. Sometimes it stunts flow and tonight was a good flowing game for us and Cam was a good example of that."

Cam Johnson Finally Turning Things Around?

Through the 40 games that Johnson has played for the Nuggets, he's averaged 11.2 points on 45.0% shooting from the field and over 40% from three.

While efficient, it's his lowest scoring average since his second year in the league, and the eye test will tell you that Johnson has had some notable ups and downs all season long.

He's had pockets of good performances, but has also had moments where he's disappeared in big games throughout the year. Combine that with multiple injuries and absences that’ve led to another season of Johnson's career that's been held back due to health, and it's easy to see how a big game like this can be a much-needed confidence booster moving forward.

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23), guard Christian Braun (0) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the Nuggets to be at their best and a real contender heading deeper into the year, it requires Johnson to be the aggressive, two-way player that this front office traded for last offseason.

Denver is 11-4 in games this season that Johnson scores at least 14 points, and in this one, he managed to contribute to a blowout against a top seed in the Western Conference.

Once the Nuggets are able to get even healthier and gain more chemistry in the coming month of the regular season, the ceiling of what this roster was initially envisioned to be will start to gradually come to fruition. That vision came together against Houston.

But sustaining that ceiling as a championship-level roster also relies on Johnson holding up his end of the bargain. He showed against the Rockets that he's more than capable of doing just that, and will need to keep that same consistency and aggressiveness for what remains in the final month of the regular season.