Tyus Jones’ Nuggets Jersey Number Revealed

The Denver Nuggets' latest roster addition has selected his jersey number with his new squad.

Tyus Jones, the Nuggets' reported free agent signing from earlier this week, has officially been signed onto the roster via a team announcement, and will be wearing the number five in Denver.

Officially a Nugget ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/kYh2GvKxih — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2026

With Jones' signing becoming official, it also leaves him available to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, which could mark his official team debut with Denver, depending on if he gets any run in the rotation for the night.

But as for the number set on his jersey, he'll be rocking five.

Tyus Jones Wearing #5 With Nuggets

It'll be just the second time in Jones' NBA career that he'll be wearing the number five, the last time coming while with the Washington Wizards back in 2024, and now returns back to those same digits in the Mile High.

Jones had most recently worn the number one while he was with the Dallas Mavericks for just eight games, and had been in the number two while being with the Orlando Magic leading up to this year's trade deadline.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Tyus Jones (1) brings the ball up court past Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

But in Denver, both one and two are numbers that are either currently or permanently unavailable.

One is currently worn by Nuggets' two-way signee Curtis Jones that prevents Tyus from reverting back to his Mavericks number, and two is retired by the franchise due to the one and only Alex English, who wore the number during his historic tenure in the Mile High back in the '80s as an eight-time All-Star.

Therefore, Jones had to make a slight pivot. And now, it means has the same exact number he had during his college days with the Duke Blue Devils as a part of their 2015 National Championship run.

Oddly, five is the number worn by the second-most amount of players throughout the Nuggets' franchise history at 22; the other number being 30, put on by a staggering 25 players dating back to 1968.

Some of the most memorable Nuggets to have worn five include the likes of Jalen Rose during his first two years in the league, another member of the historic Michigan "Fab Five" in Juwan Howard in two separate stints with the team between 2003 and 2009, Will Barton, Nate Robinson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and of course, J.R. Smith.

Now, Jones is the latest to fill in that jersey, and will hope to bring a nice spark to the Nuggets' backcourt from the buyout market, and could be the final piece to be added to a championship-level team in Denver headed into the postseason starting next month.

In his 11th year pro, between his time split with the Magic and Mavericks, Jones has averaged just over 15 minutes a game for 3.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists with just 0.3 turnovers, while shooting 34.9% from the field and 28.1% from three.

Jones gets his first chance to suit up in the Nuggets' blue and gold against the purple and gold LA Lakers at Ball Arena at 8 p.m. MT.