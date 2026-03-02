Nuggets Sign Recently-Cut Mavericks Guard

The Denver Nuggets have reportedly filled their final traditional roster spot by adding a new veteran guard to their backcourt.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nuggets have agreed to a contract with veteran guard Tyus Jones.

"Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to sign with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management tells ESPN. A veteran point guard and ball handler to fill a need for the Nuggets' backcourt."

Following the Nuggets' trade deadline at the beginning of last month to send Hunter Tyson over to the Brooklyn Nets, Denver has been searching for a veteran on the free agent market who could fill their final roster spot for the rest of the season.

A few names had been linked to the Nuggets in recent weeks as a potential fit for that role to no avail, but eventually, Jones would finally be the one to get that nod on Denver's roster, effectively bringing another dose of guard depth and ball-handling into the mix for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

According to The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, it's a minimum deal for Jones to sign on with the Nuggets for the rest of the year; someone who Denver values due to his IQ and his ability to limit turnovers.

What Tyus Jones Signing Means for Nuggets

The veteran guard was initially a moving piece in a three-team deadline deal with the Magic to then be sent to Dallas earlier in February, where he would play eight games with the Mavericks before being released, and now has quickly found a new home in the Mile High City within less than a week.

Jones' addition to the roster might not have the same appeal as a potential buyout of a former All-Star such as Khris Middleton brings to the table, but there's still value that the veteran guard adds that can help Denver in the final weeks of the regular season and the playoffs to follow.

Jones has played 56 games this season combined with the Mavericks and Orlando Magic, averaging a collective 3.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and just 0.3 turnovers in just over 15 minutes a game, shooting 38.2% from the field and 21.1% from three.

He's best served as a playmaking, ball-handling one that can make good decisions with the ball in his hands, and has a good bit of experience in the league having played for over a decade, and over 750 games played between the regular season and postseason.

The Nuggets have been in need of some guard depth this season following their offseason departure of Russell Westbrook, that has left the backcourt of their second unit primarily led by Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett. Both of whom have had solid flashes in their opportunities, but don't quite fit the same mold of Jones as a pass-first, playmaking guard.

Jones, however, brings that coveted skillset to the roster, who can now fill in behind Jamal Murray as someone who can bring a spark on the offensive end when necessary, and help this rotation become a bit more well-rounded than it was before bringing on the 29-year-old.

As to how Jones will factor into the rotation, and how much minutes he'll play on a nightly basis remains to be seen, and could be in flux as soon as Denver starts to get healthier and can hand more minutes to guys like Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

But regardless, the signing of Jones officially allows the Nuggets to have their long-awaited full 15-man roster, and now appear to have their group finalized from top to bottom that will be hoping to make some noise in the Western Conference come playoff time later this year.