Updated West Playoff Picture After Nuggets Pass Lakers

The Denver Nuggets' subtle shift upwards in the Western Conference playoff picture has only continued following their latest win vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now at 51 wins on the season compared to the Los Angeles Lakers' 50, the Nuggets sit as the third-seed in the West with just three games left on their regular season schedule, and perhaps an opening to officially claim that top-three seed by the time the year ends, in the event they can get some outside help.

Here's a look at where things stand in the West as the clock continues to wind down on the Nuggets' and everyone else's season:

Updated Western Conference Playoff Picture (as of Apr. 7)

1 - OKC Thunder (62-16)

2- San Antonio Spurs (60-19)

3 - Denver Nuggets (51-28)

4 - LA Lakers (50-28)

5 - Houston Rockets (49-29)

6 - Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32)

7 - Phoenix Suns (43-35)

8 - LA Clippers (40-38)

9 - Portland Trail Blazers (40-39)

10 - Golden State Warriors (36-42)

Of course, it's an incomplete look at what the Nuggets could be dealing with once it's officially time for the playoffs, but it gives a bit of perspective on just where Denver stands, and where they could go in the days ahead.

As it concerns their placement alongside the Lakers, the Nuggets will still need outside help for them to truly cement their status as the three-seed. Since LA holds the tie-breaker over Denver, they'll have to finish one win above the Lakers to officially claim that spot.

Perhaps recent injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could shift things on the Lakers' front, and lead to a bit more late-season turbulence from what was once expected. LA has the 11th-toughest remaining strength of schedule for their four games left on tap that could make the trek a bit bumpier.

But the range in which Denver could finish is starting to become much more transparent. Odds are, the Nuggets will finish out as a top-four seed, barring any late-season collapse combined with a sudden surge from the Houston Rockets.

That places the two most likely first-round matchups for the Nuggets as the Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves; Houston if Denver falls back down to Earth at the fourth spot, and the latter if their rise within the top three is sustainable.

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Both, on paper, give the Nuggets a solid chance to come away with their head held high and win a game.

Houston's absence of two key pieces in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams dampens their overall ceiling, combined with Denver's 3-1 record in their season series against them. The Timberwolves are in the midst of injury woes themselves without Anthony Edwards, are 5-5 in their last 10, and also let the Nuggets claim a 3-1 series victory over them.

A lot still needs to shake out between now and the postseason getting underway, though the Nuggets' seeding placement, combined with their first-round projections, seem to be sitting in a solid spot, all things considered.