What Peyton Watson's Return Means for Nuggets' Rotation

The Denver Nuggets revealed some good news to start the new week as it pertains to the injury status of Peyton Watson, as David Adelman said he expects to get their breakout wing back healthy and in the rotation by the end of the week, as he's missed over a month with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

For a Nuggets team that's been beaten up all year with injuries, finally getting every one of their key rotational pieces back healthy with around a month to go in the regular season is some pretty great timing.

Getting Watson (and everyone around him) back healthy not only allows for the players on the floor to get adjusted and gel after missing a bulk of the year to play together all as one unit, but also gives Adelman and Denver's coaching staff time to sort through some key rotational decisions that now come into play with Watson soon to return.

So, how exactly could the Nuggets' rotation shift in the weeks ahead with Watson now coming back into the equation? There are a few dominoes that are set to fall, but inevitably, they should pan out to be for the good of Denver's overall success.

Peyton Watson Likely to Come Off Bench

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

To start, it feels unlikely that the Nuggets will slot in Watson as a starter immediately upon his return, but also could carry that trend deeper into the year once he's able to get more and more comfortable, while also taking on extended minutes.

Adelman has repeatedly praised Cam Johnson as the Nuggets' starting small forward through his individual ups and downs, and will likely continue to lean on him as a connecting piece in the frontcourt. He brings an ideal skillset off the ball and as a floor-spacer that continues to keep him as an ideal fit with the current starting five in place.

Watson could change that in due time if he returns to his explosive level of play, or if Johnson begins to struggle even further. But on the surface, it feels like Watson will be the one running with the second unit, albeit in a significant role, more than Johnson will. As to who closes out games, maybe both can do so, and Christian Braun becomes the odd man out.

Regardless of who slots in where, having a lot of talent and not enough spots on the floor is a good problem to have, and could be the depth that helps carry the Nuggets far in the postseason.

Julian Strawther's Minutes Will Dip

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

One inevitable fallout of the Nuggets getting healthier is that the players that have since elevated into bigger roles while the group has been shorthanded will now begin to fall back into those previous spots in the rotation.

Julian Strawther, even while playing well in his opportunities this season, has found himself as the unfortunate subject of just that as of late. He's gone from starting the majority of Denver's games through the month of February to now being a DNP-CD in the Nuggets' latest game to the LA Lakers.

Now that Watson is trending in the right direction to get back on the floor, expect Strawther's opportunity to continue free-falling. But at the very least, he's proven in his reps this season that he can be ready to execute when his number's called, whenever that time may come.

Spencer Jones Trending Down Too?

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Now that the Nuggets will be able to roll out all of Peyton Watson, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun on the floor in the same game, it also lessens the need to play another similar wing defender in Spencer Jones the same heavy minutes he's been slotted into all season long; something that's become a routine due to the consistent injuries suffered to Denver's rotation.

The Nuggets clearly trust what Jones can do on a nightly basis. He's averaging over 20 minutes a game and playing in multiple crunch-time situation defending sme of the league's best players.

But now with Watson giving Denver another two-way forward to have at their disposal, it can allow Adelman to rely on Jones for closer to 12 to 17 minutes a game rather than his usual 20 to 25. A small change, but one that can pay out dividends for the Nuggets, as they can now have all of their best players out on the floor, for longer.