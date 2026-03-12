Nuggets Hint Peyton Watson Return Could Be Near

The Denver Nuggets could be getting Peyton Watson back in their lineup in the very near future.

As to how long that could take, expect next week to be a realistic timeline for a return.

According to The Denver Gazette's Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets head coach David Adelman "threw out" next week as a potential timeline for Watson to re-enter Denver's rotation, but noted he hasn't played in any practices against anyone but the team's staff and Aaron Gordon.

David Adelman threw out next week as a possible return for Peyton Watson. DA added Peyton still hasn't played against anyone but the coaches and Aaron Gordon when AG was ramping up. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) March 12, 2026

There's no guarantee that the Nuggets get Watson back in their rotation next week. But to hear Adelman allude that Watson is indeed trending in the right direction for his long-awaited return is great news for Denver and their lineup.

Nuggets Could Be Getting Peyton Watson Back Next Week

When Watson has been healthy throughout this season, the Nuggets' fourth-year wing has consistently put up some of the best numbers of his career.

In 49 games, Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 41.9% from three. He's one of four players in the Nuggets' rotation averaging double figures on the year while also shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, that productive campaign would be put on pause following a hamstring strain against the New York Knicks at the top of February, and has since left him out for the last 14 games of the Nuggets' season.

It's yet another absence to factor into an injury-riddled season in Denver that's led to nearly every key piece of their rotation missing multiple weeks for some type of health issue. That trend has begun to turn a corner in the past couple of weeks as multiple guys have returned, but Watson still remains the final piece of the puzzle who still needs to get back healthy.

Getting him in the Nuggets' lineup ultimately brings in a nice dose of versatility on both sides of the floor; something that Denver could desperately utilize considering the recent struggles that they've fallen into within the past few weeks of their regular season campaign.

Throughout the timeframe that Watson has been sidelined, since February 7th, the Nuggets have just a 7-7 record. Denver has fallen out of the top-four seeds within the Western Conference, and after falling in losses to the Knicks by a record 39 points at home, paired with a last-second loss to the OKC Thunder on the road, they've hit a notably rough patch as of recent.

But if their health is able to trend in the right direction with a return of Watson, that's a huge lift for the Nuggets, and would come at the perfect time in the final month of the regular season to allow this group the proper slate of regular season games to gel before the playoffs get underway in the middle of April.

Right now, the Nuggets are still stuck in a waiting game to get Watson back at 100% and in their lineup once again. But Watson at least appears to be rolling into the final days of his extended recovery process. A sigh of relief for fans in the Mile High.