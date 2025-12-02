Nuggets Give Concerning Injury Update on Julian Strawther

It looks like the Denver Nuggets could be without another name on the roster due to injury for the foreseeable future.

According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, Nuggets wing Julian Strawther, who's missed the past seven games of the regular season with a back injury, isn't participating in basketball activity at the moment and doesn't appear to be expected back in the rotation in the near future.

David Adelman doesn't have much of an update on Julian Strawther. He's not doing much if any basketball activity at the moment. Doesn't sound like he'll be back anytime in the near future. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) December 2, 2025

It's yet another injury blow for the Nuggets early in the regular season, who have already seen a couple of starters, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, sidelined until after Christmas with their respective injuries.

Nuggets' Julian Strawther Expected to Miss More Time

Nov 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Strawther, the Nuggets' third-year wing, been a depth piece in and out of the rotation for the first three weeks of the season before getting banged up.

In the nine games that he's been active and on the floor, Strawther has averaged 3.7 points, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 36.7% from the field and 12.5% from three.

For however long Strawther is sidelined, it'll leave the Nuggets’ wing depth a bit depleted–– and puts a heavier responsibility on the shoulders of Cameron Johnson, Peyton Watson, and two-way standout Spencer Jones to step up to the occasion on both ends of the floor, and help keep Denver afloat in the Western Conference.

So far, the Nuggets have done decently well in patching up those injury problems as they've come. Denver is still top-four in the West, albeit not as strong defensively as they started the year, but still continue to be a potent force on a nightly basis, thanks to the hot start of both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

In due time, Strawther will likely get back to practice and on the floor to fill in as a piece in the second unit, with the hope of that timeline being sooner rather than later to patch the holes left by Braun and Gordon. But in the meantime, Adelman and the Nuggets will be forced to continue to pivot in their rotation as they have throughout the first portion of this season.

More Denver Nuggets Content