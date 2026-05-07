Nuggets’ Jared Dudley Linked to 2 NBA Head Coaching Jobs

The Denver Nuggets' top assistant, and former 14-year NBA veteran, Jared Dudley, is gaining some steam as a head coaching candidate for a couple of openings around the league.

Those teams happen to be the New Orleans Pelicans, and even their division rival, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jared Dudley Connected to Pelicans, Trail Blazers HC Jobs

The first link to New Orleans comes from Shamet Dua of InTheNO, reporting the Pelicans have emerged as a team to watch as a destination for Dudley, who are in the midst of their head coaching search after firing Willie Green this past season.

One name to watch for in the Pelicans coaching search is Denver Nuggets Assistant, Jared Dudley — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) April 16, 2026

But that's not all for Dudley and his league interest. NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports that the Trail Blazers could be expected to "draw interest" in Denver's assistant, depending on the fallout of Tiago Splitter's situation.

"League sources say [Brooklyn assistant coach Steve] Hetzel (as well as Denver assistant Jared Dudley) is expected to draw interest from Portland if he does not get the New Orleans job," Stein wrote. "While interim coach Tiago Splitter remains under consideration after going 42-39 and steering the Blazers to their first playoff berth in five years, sources with knowledge of the situation continue to say it's unlikely that the Brazilian lands the job in a full-time capacity."

So that makes multiple teams who could be poking around with intrigue in Denver's top assistant. And considering two other franchises in the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic are also looking for new head coaches, there's a chance that list of potential suitors could expand.

A vast pool of candidates in the head coaching pool does help the Nuggets' case in keeping Dudley on board for another season. But depending on how the coaching carousel shakes out, one of those needy team could swoop in to offer him a big head coaching opportunity if the right situation arises.

Nuggets at Risk of Losing Jared Dudley?

Dudley, 40, has been in Denver for just one year, acting as the top assistant coach under newly-named head coach David Adelman for the 2025-26 season.

But between his time in Denver, along with his prior five seasons as a voice on the Dallas Mavericks' bench, it's allowed for Dudley to gain a bit of buzz in those head coaching conversations.

He's been a face in the league as a player and a coach going on two decades, has seen the highs and lows on the floor of being a starter, rotational player, and an end-of-bench veteran, and even claimed a championship ring back in 2020 in his second-to-last season pro with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dec 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets assistant coach Jared Dudley (left) Denver Nuggets assistant coach JJ Barea (center) look on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For teams in search of a younger face at head coach, relatable to players, and been a part of multiple strong NBA benches and coaching staffs, Dudley might at least be worth a look as their lead voice on the sidelines, which seems to be why two teams have now taken notice of what he could bring to their ball club.

It'll remain a situation to keep an eye on as the NBA coaching carousel ensues, as it could lead to Denver looking for a new top assistant to Adelman because of it.

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