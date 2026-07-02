Nuggets Among Teams Interested in Anfernee Simons Before 76ers Signing

Some of the NBA's top free agents are flying off the board. Fortunately, the Denver Nuggets finally got their feet wet by signing Marvin Bagley for frontcourt depth, but they are likely still desperate to add more guards.

On Thursday, the Nuggets missed out on one of the best available options. Chicago Bulls free agent Anfernee Simons signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with a player option. However, the Nuggets reportedly made a run for him before his decision to head to Philadelphia.

NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype listed the Nuggets among several teams interested in Simons after the offensive-minded guard agreed to terms with the 76ers.

"Anfernee Simons had interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers, league sources said. Simons ultimately agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal, including a player option, as ESPN first reported," Scotto reported.

Anfernee Simons had interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers, league sources said. Simons ultimately agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal, including a player option, as ESPN first reported. pic.twitter.com/Vkdm8Dlbwn — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 2, 2026

Of course, Simons would have been a great get for the Nuggets. Over his last four years with the Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged 19.9 points and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. His production took a slight hit last season with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, but he was still an impactful sixth man.

Now, he is heading to Philadelphia for just above $6 million per year, a bargain deal for an offensive talent of his caliber.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Golden State Warriors offered him the veteran minimum, although Simons' camp was not willing to take any less than $6 million per year.

What this means for the Nuggets

Of course, missing out on Simons stings a bit, but like the Warriors, they were likely only willing to offer him the veteran minimum, making it clear why he chose to sign with the 76ers. Still, though, it shows they are hunting for guard depth.

Feb 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) defends Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) during the first half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets might not be able to get a player as talented as Simons on the open market, but this deal should actually help them out. If Simons is signing for just $6 million per year, other guards cannot demand much more.

Whether they now go after Gabe Vincent, Cam Thomas, Brandon Williams, Josh Okogie, Gary Trent Jr., or a different free agent guard, they should be able to sign an impactful player to a minimum contract.

Ideally, the Nuggets would have had the money to throw at Simons, especially after losing Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Miami Heat in free agency, but that is just the position they are stuck in. Until they make the money-saving moves they are expected to make, they will continue to strike out on free agents who demand more than the veteran minimum.

Denver's current backcourt

When looking at the Nuggets' depth chart, it becomes clear why they need someone like Simons. As it stands, their only guards under contract are Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther.

Ball handling might be the #1 skill the Nuggets need to add this offseason -- that was evident in their Round 1 loss



But will it come internally or externally? pic.twitter.com/dW2cwtXgbt — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 9, 2026

Adding a talented sixth man like Simons would have been a huge help, but really, they just need any extra ball-handling to save their bench unit right now. As soon as Denver's season ended, the front office made it clear that they needed to address their lack of ball-handling. Still, though, they have yet to do so.

Signing Bagley was a strong start to free agency for the Nuggets, but until they sign more guard depth, they will be in trouble. Signing Simons would've solved a few of their problems, but unfortunately, they missed out.

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