Updated Look at Nuggets' Frontcourt After Marvin Bagley Signing

Late Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets finally made their first move of free agency. While fans were sleeping, the Nuggets signed 27-year-old center Marvin Bagley III to a one-year, veteran minimum contract.

With the Nuggets expected to part with Jonas Valanciunas before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on July 8, Bagley becomes Denver's new backup center behind three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who can also slide to power forward. While Bagley gets a bad rap for being a "bust" as a former second-overall pick, he has emerged as a productive veteran big man.

Free agent center Marvin Bagley III has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. A critical frontcourt addition for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/enHBVxgfYl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

This was a sneakily good move for the Nuggets to add some length, defense, athleticism, and scoring. Here is a glimpse at the Nuggets' new-look frontcourt with Bagley in the mix:

Nuggets' new frontcourt rotation

PF: Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji, Trevon Brazile

C: Nikola Jokic, Marvin Bagley, DaRon Holmes, Jonas Valanciunas*

While this is still not the perfect group of players, the Nuggets could have a surprisingly impactful frontcourt rotation. Both Brazile and Bagley are intriguing additions for the Nuggets, providing athleticism and defense that they lacked before.

Holmes, who missed the entire 2024-25 season due to an injury and played just 25 games in his first healthy season, could play a surprisingly significant role moving forward as well. However, signing Bagley gives the Nuggets some safety at the center position if Holmes does not pan out.

Keep in mind, Bagley is not the defender that some Denver fans were asking for, but he moves very well for his 6-foot-10 frame, giving him some versatility on that end of the floor that should prove valuable to the Nuggets. Regardless, he is a defensive upgrade from Valanciunas and has a more versatile offensive game.

MARVIN BAGLEY DUNKS OVER JOEL EMBIID. 🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/ueHPvBxK1A — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2025

Bagley's breakout season

Bagley was counted out for years, and a very poor 31-game 2024-25 campaign felt like it was the beginning of the end for the former top-two pick. However, in the 2025-26 season, he broke out. Splitting time with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, he averaged 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 61.8% from the field.

Through 22 games with the Mavericks to finish the season, Bagley even shot 48.5% from three-point range on 1.5 attempts per contest. Bagley is certainly not the prototypical big man, but his versatility on both sides of the ball makes him an intriguing player, and one worth taking a chance on in the Nuggets' position.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's next?

Now that the Nuggets have a full frontcourt, they can shift their focus to other positional needs. The Nuggets' offseason will not be complete until they add some guard depth, as things are looking very bleak right now.

With a guard room solely consisting of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther, the Nuggets desperately need some help.

Sure, Bagley was a good signing for Denver, but fans will be uneasy until the franchise addresses other needs. Granted, there is still time left, but there should be a sense of urgency for the Nuggets.

Veteran guards like Bradley Beal, Jordan Clarkson, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry, and Cam Thomas are still on the market, while they can also look to bring back Bruce Brown and Tyus Jones. Regardless of who they target, it is very clear that the Nuggets need to sign a couple more guards in free agency before they can feel comfortable with their offseason.

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