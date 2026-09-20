Nuggets' Best and Worst Case Scenarios From Cam Whitmore Signing

The Denver Nuggets brought in a new piece to their 2026-27 roster earlier this week in the form of signing former first-round pick Cam Whitmore to a two-way contract, making him one of three two-way deals on the books.

And it's one of the more interesting swings the Nuggets have taken this offseason. On one hand, Whitmore is a talented player who was a first-round pick for a reason. He hasn't managed to stick through three years in the NBA, but with a new opportunity to prove himself in the Mile High, he might now finally have the big break he's needed to find his footing.

But there's also a chance this move doesn't work out for the Nuggets.

Whitmore has already had previous unsuccessful stops with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards before, and could be a sign of things to come soon here in Denver. It's why he's only signed to a two-way deal and not a fully guaranteed contract for the entire season.

So there are a couple of different outcomes that could be in play for Whitmore's tenure in Denver. To be a little extreme, though, let's break down a batch of best and worst-case scenarios for the Nuggets' newest addition to see just how good (or bad) his time with his newest team could pan out in the end:

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington forward Cam Whitmore (1) looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Climbing much higher than eighth within the Nuggets' rotation seems a steep expectation for Whitmore. DeMar DeRozan and Spencer Jones are expected to hold a bigger role in the second unit, simply based on DeRozan's experience and tenure in the league as a high-level scorer and the importance Jones brings defensively.

But filling in as a nightly rotational piece on the wing–– if all breaks right for Whitmore–– isn't an outcome that should be totally counted out. He's a unique shotmaker and athlete that the Nuggets don't have many replicable skillsets of on the roster, and if able to work well off-the-ball offensively, has talent due for about 15 to 20 minutes a night.

Defensively, Whitmore just has to be about league-average. The Nuggets' success as a whole doesn't stem from the defensive side of the ball anyways, and he wasn't brought in for his defensive skillset in the first place.

But if Whitmore is able to elevate their upside on the offensive end, and help this Nuggets second unit stay afloat without guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson, that's what's going to get him on the floor, and allow him to stick in the league with a traditional contract in the process.

Worst-Case Scenario: Whitmore Is Cut Before Opening Night

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman watches as his team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One key aspect that can't be forgotten about Whitmore's contract is the fact that it's a two-way deal. That means Denver has a whole lot more flexibility to cut ties with that contract at any point throughout the season without incurring a real dead cap hit like a traditional, fully guaranteed contract would do.

So that raises the stakes for Whitmore. Not only will it be a tougher road to claw into the rotation as a traditional contract would allow for, but a slow start to his tenure in a Nuggets uniform could be something that leads Denver to second-guessing their swing on Whitmore and cut ties with that two-way deal before the season starts.

If Whitmore either can't stay on the floor for any reason, isn't the offensive threat the Nuggets envisioned him to be, or just is too much of a liability defensively, any of those reasons could be enough for Denver to release him, and possibly bring on a younger, developmental option in his place.

Even if that does happen to be the end result, the Nuggets were right to take a flier on Whitmore. He's a unique former first-round pick that doesn't come around often on a two-way deal. However, that certainly doesn't mean the swing taken from the front office will result in a home run addition.

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