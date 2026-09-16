Predicting Who Will Win Nuggets' Battle for Final Roster Spot

With training camp less than two weeks away, the Denver Nuggets have 14 players on standard contracts. There is a slight expectation that they will go into the new season with an open roster spot to give them some added flexibility, but on the contrary, they could still use some depth help.

As training camp approaches, it seems like the Nuggets might be changing their approach by letting a couple of talented guards duel it out for the final roster spot. The Nuggets have already signed Lonnie Walker IV to a training camp deal, and now they are expected to also bring in recently waived Cleveland Cavaliers wing Cam Whitmore.

Walker or Whitmore?

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington forward Cam Whitmore (1) looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Nuggets have not officially signed Whitmore to a training camp deal, but the fact that they are the only team with reported interest (per The Stein Line's Marc Stein) suggests it is only a matter of time.

Even though the Nuggets have had Walker lined up for training camp since early August, could Whitmore come in and steal his chance at Denver's final roster spot? There is certainly a good chance.

By signing Whitmore, the Nuggets would be swinging for the fences on the 22-year-old's upside. He came into the 2023 NBA Draft as one of the most intriguing prospects, with many fans shocked he slid all the way to the 20th pick. As a rookie with the Houston Rockets, he averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.9% from deep.

Cam Whitmore at the PLYRS UNTD run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SNdcXUJjtM — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 16, 2026

He is a very athletic wing who is a gifted scorer, but he has not exactly panned out at the NBA level. Still, he has shown some glimpses of what he can provide as a potential bench scorer, with the ability to pressure defenses by driving downhill and finishing at the rim. He certainly still has some things to work on, but coming into a Nuggets system could be the best thing for him, especially as a low-risk, high-reward move for Denver.

What about Walker, though? The 27-year-old guard spent last season overseas, where he continued to be a crafty scorer. In his last NBA stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game to prove he still deserves a spot in the league.

Lonnie Walker IV with the FANCY footwork 🕺



Finds Andre Drummond (16p, 11r) for the flush! pic.twitter.com/IWrELT11Rs — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2025

Walker does a lot right offensively, with a downhill scoring ability similar to Whitmore, but is a bit more refined in other areas, especially as a ball-handler and playmaker.

The Nuggets seem to value experience, which makes me believe they would still prefer Walker over Whitmore, despite the 22-year-old's potential. Especially considering that if the Nuggets are going to fill their 15th roster spot, it needs to be someone who can handle the ball.

The intriguing part about this, though, is that Whitmore is still eligible for a two-way contract. It is uncertain whether the former first-rounder would accept a two-way contract, but if the Nuggets can sign Whitmore to a risk-free deal, it would be a no-brainer.

Final Prediction: Nuggets sign Lonnie Walker IV to a standard contract

While it would be great for the Nuggets to at least bring Whitmore in for some extra training camp competition, it is much easier to imagine them keeping Walker IV for the regular season. They wanted him enough this offseason to pry him away from the EuroLeague, and he is a safer bet to be a reliable addition to the rotation than Whitmore.

In an ideal world, the Nuggets sign Walker to a standard contract and Whitmore to a two-way deal, but we will see how it actually plays out.

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