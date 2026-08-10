Nuggets Could Benefit From Taking Chance on Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is eyeing a potential NBA return heading into next season.

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Simmons has seen several teams express interest in him as a potential signing, with one team even extending a camp invite his way. Simmons is expected to participate in an Australian men's minicamp this week and is completely healthy.

Sources: Several NBA teams have expressed interest to Simmons’ camp, including one West squad that offered a training camp invite. He is also open to signing a vet minimum contract. Simmons has dreams of playing for Australia during 2028 LA Olympics. Attending mini-camp aids hope — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 10, 2026

Naturally, Simmons' return and the interest surrounding him as a possible signing have led to the conversation of where the former No. 1 overall pick could end up. There's bound to be some risk baked in with signing a player like Simmons who hasn't played in the league for an entire season, but if it swings right, it could be a beneficial, low-cost addition late in the offseason.

And if there's any team that needs to take a look at a player in that type of mold, that's the Denver Nuggets, who should be one of the many teams that are calling up Simmons' representation. Because there's a world where his presence on this roster actually does make a difference.

Does Ben Simmons Make Sense for the Nuggets?

Now of course, when it comes to Simmons, he presents some obvious red flags to teams that might make-or-break him as someone really worth bringing onto the roster.

The offensive and shooting flaws might be the most glaring. But his injury history, motor concerns, and a year-long absence from the league will all factor into his stock as well. It likely places Simmons in line to be signed onto a one-year minimum deal and work to boost his value throughout the course of a positive season.

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that's a type of player that the Nuggets could take a flier on. Someone who won't break the bank in terms of salary, an experienced veteran, and one who might be more talented than their contract value will say who can help them make a deeper postseason run than they did this past year.

The Nuggets have two roster spots available on their traditional roster heading into the season. One of those feels likely to be for Peyton Watson, which leaves one final seat available on Denver's bench, barring any other trades or moves to the team.

Maybe that could be for Simmons in an effort to spark a return to the NBA, and help Denver get over the hump in the West.

Simmons Could Actually Be a Positive Presence in Nuggets' Lineup

Simmons' fit in Denver also looks more appealing when factoring in the positives that Simmons brings to the table when he's at his best: defense, playmaking, versatility; all of which are perks that the Nuggets' roster could benefit from.

During the last season, he played split between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers. He averaged 22.0 minutes a night in 51 games, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 55.0% from the field.

He was able to be a solid connecting piece on both sides of the ball, even if not the most dangerous threat offensively. For Denver, they're the reigning number-one ranked offense in the league, so maybe they're the team who could be interested in taking a swing at him.

The Nuggets need a guard to add to the second unit of their rotation. Simmons certainly isn't the prototypical, smaller guard you'd expect Denver to go out and sign, but he's played in the backcourt for all of his career, and adds an extra dose of size and defensive versatility that a team like Denver could certainly utilize.

A backcourt lineup of Simmons-Watson-Strawther-Jones-Bagley might start to make this bench look a little more filled out than it does right now, also making losses of guys like Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas hurt a little less.

Bottom Line

On the offensive end, Simmon's fit certainly raises some questions. Not being able to stretch the floor much at all and being a higher usage ball handler can hurt his chances of meshing with this Nuggets' system in particular, and could even cost him a rotation spot.

But as a potential stabilizer in the second unit who can help keep the ball moving while someone like Nikola Jokic is off the floor, a minimum contract is a well-worthwhile gamble, especially when factoring in the Nuggets' financial situation.

Denver needs a cheap veteran for one of their final roster spots, and Simmons offers a lot more upside at a position of need than some of the other options on the table.

If anything, he could be signed onto a training camp contract that forces him to compete with someone like Lonnie Walker IV for a final roster spot. In the event Simmons shows out for a big training camp, maybe that provides some more clarity of whether or not he's worth the dart throw.

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