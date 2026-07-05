Latest Intel on Peyton Watson, Nuggets' Contract Talks

The Denver Nuggets' biggest task on their offseason to-do list is still yet to be ironed out. That centers around coming to a new contract agreement with their restricted free agent forward, Peyton Watson.

To this point, every expectation has remained that Watson will be back on a new deal with the Nuggets heading into next season. However, a few days into the free agency moratorium, there hasn't been much reported traction on that contract being hashed out.

As to why that is, many have speculated that the Nuggets are looking to shed salary from their current roster's payroll to navigate below the luxury tax line and second apron; something that would be virtually guaranteed if Watson were to come back without any other subsequent moves.

However, it seems like that speculation of the Nuggets cutting costs from their roster might not be as accurate as many assumed. And instead, the holdup on Watson's deal might be because of his asking price.

Nuggets Not Looking to Shed Costs, Despite Widespread Belief

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, the Nuggets have not been "operating" as a team that's determined to stay under the second apron in recent days.

Instead of looking for a big shake-up like a trade for Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, or Cameron Johnson to open up salary cap space, they might be willing to go over the apron while re-signing Watson and search for trades surrounding guys like Zeke Nnaji and Jonas Valanciunas instead.

"For all the expectation this spring that Denver was determined to shed salary to make it easier to match offers on restricted free agent swingman Peyton Watson, this is not a team that has been operating in recent days with a determination to stay below the second apron like James Dolan's Knicks," Stein wrote.

At the same time, it seems like the asking price for Watson is a bit steeper than you'd think. Stein reports that Watson is looking for a contract above Christian Braun's value of $25 million a season, which could lengthen the negotiation process.

"Watson, meanwhile, is said to be seeking a deal north of the $25 million in average annual value that Christian Braun secured from Denver in October. How feasible that is in this marketplace remains to be seen."

Peyton Watson Looking for $25M Per Year–– Will He Get It?

For a player like Watson who's fresh off a career-best season and looking to cash in on his second contract, it makes sense that he and his representation are trying to maximize their value, even in restricted free agency. That's what you'd expect for any guy in his position.

But that does tend to work against the Nuggets in trying to sign their breakout forward from last season to a manageable contract, while also trying to keep their current roster core intact.

Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When adding up the hefty salaries of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cameron Johnson alongside Watson's aspired $25 million AAV, that's certainly not a sustainable roster to have long-term, and would most definitely exceed that second apron barrier.

It's not a definite that Watson will get that money on his next deal, though. The Nuggets have his restricted free agent rights that leave them able to match any offer sheet that comes his way, and there aren’t many suitors on the market willing, or even able to have the cap flexibility on hand, to hand over $25 million a season for Watson.

So the Nuggets are still in a favorable position to keep Watson. And for any offer sheet that he accepts outside of Denver, odds are they'll be willing to match that deal. It might just take a little bit longer for Watson to find a middle ground on what he's worth.

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