Nuggets Could Find Peyton Watson Replacement in 2026 NBA Draft

By winning 12 consecutive games to end the 2025-26 regular season, the Denver Nuggets jumped up the Western Conference standings, but also hurt their draft position. Now, the Nuggets hold the 26th pick in this summer's 2026 NBA Draft.

With plenty of uncertainty around the Nuggets' roster this offseason, the draft will give them a chance to find a legitimate, young difference-maker. Especially with standout wing Peyton Watson potentially leaving in restricted free agency, the Nuggets could even find his replacement.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo projects the Nuggets to select Texas Longhorns wing Dailyn Swain with the 26th pick, who could easily fit into Watson's role as a versatile and lengthy wing with two-way capabilities.

Could Swain be Watson's replacement?

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) reacts to a referee call during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

While Swain is not a carbon copy of Watson, the two wings certainly have some similarities. Granted, after the season Watson just had, it is hard to envision a rookie filling his shoes, but Swain's potential could get close to that of the free agent.

After two seasons at Xavier, Swain followed head coach Sean Miller to Texas, which led to a breakout junior season. During his lone season with the Longhorns, Swain averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 54.2% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range, and 81.5% from the charity stripe.

At 6-foot-8 with around a 7-foot wingspan, Swain's length will certainly intrigue a handful of teams that are picking ahead of the Nuggets, but if he falls to 26, he has the tools to be an immediate weapon on this Denver team.

Dailyn Swain showing off the skill set in pre-draft scrimmages against other NBA hopefuls and notable college guards.



Other players included Jaden Bradley (Arizona), Elliot Cadeau (Michigan), Chris Cenac (Houston), Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn) & morepic.twitter.com/0tXadVoOp7 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) May 2, 2026

Ideally, Swain is able to improve his three-point shot as he continues to refine his offensive game. Still, his length and elite athleticism make him an interesting defensive prospect, with rebounding and playmaking tools that give him an all-around look.

Swain could make Denver's decision easier

With the NBA Draft on June 23 and free agency starting on June 30, the Nuggets will have a week to think about whether their first-round selection will make up for the potential loss of Watson.

If the Nuggets draft Swain, could they be more reserved in giving Watson a huge contract? Granted, the Nuggets would still prefer to part with either Christian Braun or Cam Johnson to bring back Watson, but they could feel some redundancy to have both Swain and Watson, so they would naturally lean toward the cheaper option.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets would certainly be gambling on the idea of Swain reaching Watson's caliber, but he projects to have a similar impact if he lives up to his potential.

This will be a big offseason for the Nuggets, and getting a real difference-maker in the draft would be a huge win after their first-round playoff exit. There is still hope that the Nuggets are able to bring back Watson in free agency, but if not, Swain would be a good consolation prize.

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