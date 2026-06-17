Nuggets Could Have Surprising Strategy in 2026 NBA Draft

With the 2026 NBA Draft less than a week away, there will be plenty of noise about what teams are reportedly planning to do on draft night. However, there has not been much noise from the Denver Nuggets camp.

There has been minimal indication of who the Nuggets might be targeting with the No. 26 pick on June 23, and the expectation has been that the franchise might trade the pick to help get off one of their larger contracts. Now, though, there is some noise about the Nuggets potentially moving up in the draft, surprisingly.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Nuggets are among the teams interested in trading up.

"The Celtics are mostly mentioned in Giannis trade scenarios these days, but sources say both Boston (at No. 27) and Denver (No. 26) have been increasingly interested in trying to move up the draft board," Fischer wrote.

This is a bit unexpected, as from the outside, the Nuggets do not seem eager to add young talent, but rather are focusing on their current roster. However, it makes sense.

Why the Nuggets could look to trade up

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

It has been no secret that Cameron Johnson is the Nuggets player most likely to be traded this offseason. Even though every team around the league knows they likely have a shot of landing him, the Nuggets still need to get something valuable in return.

Could we see the Nuggets package Johnson and the 26th overall pick to move up on draft night? If the Nuggets are able to shed salary and acquire a higher draft pick, it would be a very successful night for that front office. However, outside of that scenario, I'm not sure how the Nuggets would move up.

To trade away Christian Braun, the Nuggets would have to attach the No. 26 pick, but they would certainly not get any better picks in return. Maybe if they are seriously looking at Aaron Gordon trade scenarios, then they could move up in the draft by parting with Mr. Nugget himself, but that is much less likely.

Who do the Nuggets target if they trade up?

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The most obvious prospect worth trading up for is Michigan Wolverines product Morez Johnson Jr., who is a projected top-20 pick. The 6-foot-9 big man has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and elite athleticism, helping him be a high-impact and versatile defender.

Johnson Jr., simply put, is a winning basketball player. His defense alone will help him earn NBA minutes immediately, and even with some questions on offense, he would undoubtedly fit in Denver. His ability to play either power forward or a small-ball center is likely making the Nuggets' mouth water, especially with his rebounding, defense, and impressive post-oriented offense.

Morez Johnson Jr. was MOVIN' in the pro-lane drill!



📍 2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine Testing pic.twitter.com/KCAKRDLO30 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 12, 2026

This blend of athleticism, length, and overall talent is hard to find, and the Nuggets would be very fortunate to land him in this year's draft.

Another prospect that the Nuggets could be eyeing in a trade-up scenario is Johnson Jr.'s Michigan teammate, Aday Mara, to fill their backup center position. Not to mention, the two-big lineup of Mara and Nikola Jokic would be a nightmare for opposing teams. They could also be looking at defensive-minded guys like Allen Graves or Jayden Quaintance to fill certain needs.

If the Nuggets are actually considering trading up on draft night, they must have a few players in mind who would be worth it. If they walked out of draft night with Johnson Jr., or any of these consensus top-20 prospects, it would be a huge win, depending on what they give up to get them.

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