Denver Nuggets' Top 10 Prospects for 2026 NBA Draft

While the 2026 NBA Draft might not be as pivotal for the Denver Nuggets as it will be for other teams, they can still try to land an impactful rotational player with the 26th overall pick. It seems like a long shot for them to find a legitimate difference-maker, but this draft has plenty of talent, which should give the Nuggets hope in the late first round.

Here is a glimpse at the Nuggets' top ten prospects they can realistically target with the No. 26 pick in next week's NBA Draft:

1. Joshua Jefferson

6'8" | Forward | 22 | Iowa State

Feb 1, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

While it is hard to pinpoint which prospect is at the top of Denver's draft board, Jefferson could be the exact player the Nuggets are looking for. The experienced forward excels on defense with an intriguing offensive game as one of the best passers in this class.

While his combine results were underwhelming, he showed more than enough in college to prove he can be a true difference-maker at the next level. If Jefferson lands in the Nuggets' lap on draft night, they would be very pleased with what they are getting as they bolster their forward depth and improve their defense.

2. Zuby Ejiofor

6'8" | Forward/Center | 22 | St. John's

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after losing to Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Ejiofor is a widely projected second-rounder, he is an ideal target for the Nuggets at No. 26. Even though he might be a bit undersized against NBA competition, he is one of the best frontcourt defenders in this class and would be a very valuable addition to Denver's bench.

There are some questions about Ejiofor's rebounding and overall offense, but with his blend of strength, hustle, and defense, he would have no trouble finding minutes in the Nuggets' lineup.

3. Dailyn Swain

6'7" | Wing | 20 | Texas

Feb 21, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Swain arguably has higher upside than both Jefferson and Ejiofor, but he would not be as seamless a fit in Denver as those two. Swain is a lengthy wing with an elite ability to get to the rim and finish effectively, but he has plenty of other holes in his game that the Nuggets would be concerned about.

For a projected small forward at the NBA level, Swain's jumpshot is concerning. He certainly has the physical tools to compete defensively, although that was not his strongest area in college either. For him to be as impactful as possible, he certainly needs to work on those two areas of his game, but it could be a worthy gamble for the Nuggets regardless.

4. Ebuka Okorie

6'1" | Guard | 19 | Stanford

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Another positional need for the Nuggets this offseason is their backup point guard, and Okorie is arguably their best option if available at No. 26. While he is not regarded as such by everyone, Okorie is undoubtedly one of the most talented guards in this class. A bit undersized, sure, but his scoring ability is unmatched.

Okorie's passing could use some work to become an all-around point guard, but his defense is surprisingly impactful for his size. With active hands and overall quickness, he certainly has the tools to make a difference on both sides of the ball and could be a great candidate for the Nuggets.

5. Bennett Stirtz

6'2" | Guard | 22 | Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While Okorie has higher upside than Stirtz, the Iowa product is a much safer bet. He is one of the smartest, experienced, and most reliable guards in this draft class, making him an ideal candidate for the Nuggets if they decide to go the point guard route on June 23.

Stirtz does everything right that the Nuggets would want out of a backup point guard, with his only real weakness being defense. Still, though, he can hold his own on that end with certain matchups, and his offensive arsenal could make up for it anyway.

6. Allen Graves

6'8" | Forward | 19 | Santa Clara

March 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Orleans Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Many experts have struggled to evaluate Graves ahead of this year's draft, as the redshirt freshman came off the bench at Santa Clara, yet has all the tools to be a high-level role player in the NBA. Graves is one of the most impressive defenders in this class, but his offense is nothing to complain about either.

While many believe he could have used some more time in college and might take a few years in the league to become as impactful as he can be, he should still be able to carve out a role early on. Graves is a very smart player who will make the right play on both sides of the ball, and with his defense alone, it makes sense why he has become a top draft prospect.

7. Koa Peat

6'7" | Forward | 19 | Arizona

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Another prospect who arguably declared a year or two too early is Peat, but there are reasons why the Nuggets should still be eyeing him at No. 26. After being such a highly touted high school recruit, Peat had a mildly disappointing freshman season at Arizona. Still, his blend of size and strength is promising, with an intriguing offensive game inside the arc.

Peat's three-point shot certainly needs some work, and his defense should continue to develop with time, but he could ultimately slide into Aaron Gordon's role down the line if the Nuggets took this chance.

8. Isaiah Evans

6'6" | Wing | 20 | Duke

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A three-point specialist with good length and the potential to grow into an impactful defender? Evans could be exactly what the Nuggets want in their bench unit, especially if they are expecting to lose Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency. He is arguably the most prolific shooter in this draft class, and it is a skill that is hard to come by with these prospects.

Evans' all-around offensive game could still use some work, and while he has some length and underrated athleticism, his defensive tendencies still need to improve.

9. Meleek Thomas

6'3" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) reacts after a made three point basket during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Thomas might not be a pure point guard, he has the tools to still be a high-level backup for Denver, largely due to his impressive offensive game. At his worst, Thomas would be a flamethrower for the Nuggets' second unit with an elite three-point shot.

He still has some things to work on, especially defensively, but there is certainly plenty of optimism around Thomas' game at the next level.

10. Tarris Reed Jr.

6'10" | Center | 22 | UConn

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Nuggets will need a new backup center this offseason, with Jonas Valanciunas expected to be cut loose, and Reed could certainly be an option for them. Reed was one of the best rebounders in college basketball last season, while also being a strong interior presence offensively.

For his size, mobility, and athleticism, however, Reed could use some work defensively. He is certainly solid on that end, but he is not an exceptional shot blocker. Reed would be a solid option for the Nuggets if they want to target a backup big man in the draft, although it remains unclear what direction they will actually take.

With a few glaring positional needs heading into draft night, the Nuggets could look at a variety of prospects with the 26th overall pick.

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