Predicting the Nuggets' Biggest Move of the 2026 Offseason

The Denver Nuggets have as high expectations as any team in the NBA, mostly because they are led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but they have fallen well short of those expectations recently. After winning it all in 2023, the Nuggets have failed to reach the Western Conference Finals in three consecutive years, and the 2026 offseason could be the time for them to make a major change.

Last summer, the Nuggets made a big enough move to vastly shake things up, trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. Could we see another splash this offseason? Or even a bigger move? Here is what I think the Nuggets' biggest move this offseason will be:

Trading Cam Johnson & re-signing Peyton Watson

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

While some fans are anticipating a bigger move, like trading Aaron Gordon or Jamal Murray, this is likely all we are going to get this offseason. It is no secret that the Nuggets will consider trading Cam Johnson this summer, especially as they look to re-sign Peyton Watson without skyrocketing above the second apron.

Sure, there is a chance they make that "bigger" move, but it seems unlikely that they will actually break up their trio of Jokic, Murray, and Gordon this offseason.

Johnson is the most obvious trade candidate for the Nuggets this summer, especially with his $23.1 million expiring contract, and should be a target for a handful of teams across the league. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, L.A. Clippers, and more are viewed as realistic suitors for Johnson, and any of them could help the Nuggets out with a trade.

This week, I came up with the following trade proposal that the Nuggets and Lakers could find some common ground on:

Of course, there are plenty of scenarios for the Nuggets to trade Johnson, but this is likely the type of return they will get for their starting small forward. Denver's priority in trading Johnson this summer is to save money, so actually finding a roster upgrade in the process, without attaching any draft capital, is unlikely.

Nuggets On SI's Jared Koch also recently proposed a trade that would send Johnson to the Pacers, giving an idea of what a deal could look like if Denver attached the No. 26 pick in this year's draft.

While neither of these trades is necessarily the big splash that some Nuggets fans are hoping for after a first-round playoff exit, we are much more likely to see the team "run it back" with their core than to make a major change.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Watson is expected to earn a contract in the range of $20-30 million average over four years in restricted free agency this summer, and getting off Johnson's deal would entice them to match whatever the 23-year-old wing gets offered on the market.

If the Nuggets trade Johnson for extra depth pieces, their starting lineup next season should be: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. Sure, that is very similar to how they have looked over the past couple of seasons, but they are arguably just improved depth away from another Finals run.

We should see the Nuggets give this core another run, but if they fall well short of expectations again next season, then 2027 should be the year this franchise actually shakes things up.

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