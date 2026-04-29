Nuggets' David Adelman Comments on Aaron Gordon's Game 6 Status

Headed into the Denver Nuggets' Game 6 battle vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, the status for two-way star Aaron Gordon remains up in the air, as he's currently listed as questionable in the hours leading up to tip-off in the Twin Cities.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/XosR5UrJDw — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 29, 2026

Gordon, who's been dealing with a lingering calf injury throughout the Nuggets' first-round series, missed Denver's previous outing in Game 5 for what would end up as a statement win at home to advance to at least one more game in Minnesota.

Of course, for any game that the Nuggets can have Gordon on the floor for, it's a major boost to their success on both ends of the floor. So if Game 6 comes around, and he's eventually elevated to play, that's great news for Denver and their chances to advance the series once more.

But leading up to Game 6's action while Gordon's status remains in flux, head coach David Adelman wants to ensure that the team is not only getting the best out of Gordon, but wants to do what's right for him individually as well.

It's why he initially pulled Gordon out of Game 4 early in the first place, and while leading up to Game 6, his status has yet to be determined.

"I thought Aaron in the first half [of Game 4] was very different from Aaron in the second half. And I know in both halves, he wasn't moving great. So I'm not saying he looked great the first half. But I thought his mobility, the way he guarded Randle in the post, we need that. I thought in the second half, you could see the wear and tear," Adelman said before Game 6, via Bennett Durando.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) on the floor after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Not to mention, for me, one of the hardest parts of a guy like that with a soft tissue thing is you've gotta get him back on the court quicker [after he subs out]. And I think when you get to halftime, you sit there for 20 minutes, that doesn't help anybody. So I'm not a doctor. I'm not a trainer. But obviously, you guys could see it. I could see it."

"There is a point where it's not good for him; it's not good for the team. And everybody knows Aaron that wants to play. The guy's the ultimate teammate. He's been so good for us over the years. But we have to do what's right for him and the team."

Aaron Gordon Could Miss Second-Straight Game for Nuggets

Having no Gordon in the rotation means a notable chunk of the Nuggets' versatility and defensive prowess is effectively forced out of the fold.

However, based on how Gordon has played throughout this season when he's not been at 100%, it makes it abundantly clear that if Denver is going to have him out there on the floor, it's going to have to make sense for both Gordon and the Nuggets collectively.

Gordon's status will be cemented closer to the Nuggets' tip-off in Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. MT on Thursday. But don't be shocked if he's inevitably sidelined for a second straight game while Denver fights to push for a Game 7 and keep their season alive.

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