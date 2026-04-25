Nuggets Make Aaron Gordon's Status Official for Game 4 vs. Timberwolves

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will officially have Aaron Gordon back in the fold for Game 4 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to a recent update from the Nuggets injury report before tip-off, Gordon has been upgraded to available against the Wolves after being previously listed with calf soreness.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Timberwolves:



AVAILABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RwGWiwGo6L — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 25, 2026

It was an issue for Gordon that would end up sidelining him in the Nuggets' latest Game 3 action, a matchup that would result in a commanding loss to take them to a 1-2 deficit in the series, and thus lead to a must-win situation rolling into their second of two meetings in Minnesota.

Now, his status is clear: he's been upgraded to play just moments before tip-off, and he'll be back starting in the Nuggets' frontcourt in Game 4.

Nuggets Getting Back Aaron Gordon Is Pivotal for Their Success

Any night in which the Nuggets are without the versatility and presence of Gordon in their frontcourt, it's a major blow to how they operate on both sides of the ball.

That reared its ugly head in Denver's double-digit loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, and made it apparent that the Nuggets needed their starting forward back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) holds his back after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Gordon hasn't had his most impressive series thus far through the two games he has been active against Minnesota.

In his prior two showings, he's played in an average of 33 minutes to log 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field and 22.2% from three, with what seemed to be some lingering pain throughout the length of Game 2.

Having Gordon firing on all cylinders is critical for the Nuggets to not only have success within this series, but also any matchup they may have outside of Minnesota.

However, for that jump in production to have any chance of coming to life, it starts with him being on the floor in the first place.

Thankfully for Denver, they'll get him back in the rotation to fill his usual role in Game 4. And in terms of how the Nuggets plan to utilize him, don't expect anything different on David Adelman's front for what his place in the rotation might be.

When asked about how much his two-way forward is set to play before tip-off, Adelman emphasized that Gordon is still set to play the exact role he would be if he weren't previously questionable.

"We'll try to use him the way we would've used him anyway. I think that's how you have to attack this: If he's available, he's available," Adelman said pre-game, via Vinny Benedetto. "But with the idea that the communication throughout the game is important."

Aaron Gordon will attempt to play in Game 4. Adelman pregame: "We'll try to use him the way we would've used him anyway. I think that's how you have to attack this: If he's available, he's available. But with the idea that the communication throughout the game is important." — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) April 25, 2026

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Timberwolves lands at 6:30 p.m. MT, where Denver's tasked with what could very well be a make-or-break game for their playoff run, and their entire 2025-26 campaign along with it.

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