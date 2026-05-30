Nuggets and Lakers Could Help Each Other With Offseason Trade Idea

Coming off a first-round playoff exit with some financial offseason restrictions, the Denver Nuggets will be busy this summer, looking to retool their roster while saving money. With that in mind, the top trade candidate in Denver becomes Cam Johnson.

While it is still early in the offseason, Johnson has been floated as one of the NBA's most likely players to be traded, and on a $23 million expiring contract, the Nuggets could save some money by moving him. One of his obvious trade suitors is the Los Angeles Lakers, as they will likely be searching for wings to help Luka Doncic, and there could be a deal to be made that helps both teams.

The trade

Nuggets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, 2033 2nd-Round Pick

Lakers receive: Cameron Johnson

With the Nuggets coming off a first-round exit and the Lakers getting swept in the second round, they could be looking to shake up their cores, and this deal could be what both teams need.

Why the Nuggets do the trade

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Nuggets are looking for ways to shave some salary this summer, but they are doing so in the hope of still finding players who can contribute to winning basketball. Losing Johnson will hurt enough, but replacing him with two impactful players could make it worth it.

Vanderbilt, 27, is a defensive-minded 6-foot-8 forward who would vastly improve Denver's poor defense, while giving them some much-needed length and rebounding help on the wing. While his offensive game makes it a bit challenging for him to stay in the game at times, keeping him on the court with three or four high-impact offensive players in Denver would highlight his defensive presence and help out his poor offense.

THE CLAMPS. THE HUSTLE. JARRED VANDERBILT. @LAClippers 77@Lakers 83



Fourth quarter of the Battle of LA coming up on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TPybFm2Ayq — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2025

LaRavia, 24, is another key rotational piece. The 6-foot-7 wing has a versatile defensive game, while being able to help out on the offensive end. With the Lakers this season, he averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. While he is not elite in any area, he is a solid all-around player who always finds ways to impact the game.

Vanderbilt is owed $12.4 million next season with a $13.3 million player option for 2026-27. Ideally, he would be more of an offensive presence at that price, but his defense is impactful enough to make up for it. LaRavia is on an expiring contract worth just $6 million, which is a great price for a glue-guy of his caliber.

This trade would save the Nuggets nearly $5 million while bringing in two rotational pieces who help on the defensive end, and they get a future second-round pick.

Why the Lakers do this trade

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Lakers have some salary cap to work with this offseason, depending on what they do with Austin Reaves and LeBron James, so taking on a more expensive expiring contract to boost their immediate championship chances could be their best move.

Johnson would be an ideal player to have next to Doncic. The 6-foot-8 forward shot an impressive 43% from three-point range for the Nuggets this season, and could be the perfect floor spacer to have in Los Angeles' starting lineup.

2-2 3PM. 5-5 FGM. 14 PTS.



Cam Johnson is FEELIN' IT on ESPN 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zcN1BPmJ8j — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2026

As a capable defender and high-impact offensive talent, Johnson would likely help out the Lakers more than his loss would hurt the Nuggets.

With Johnson on an expiring contract, this move would also give the Lakers more flexibility to make a bigger splash in the 2027 offseason, when they likely no longer have James' future to worry about. This move makes sense for both sides, although it is possible that the Nuggets would either want more cap relief or more impactful players in return for Johnson.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!