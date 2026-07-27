Nuggets Linked to DeMar DeRozan in Latest Free Agency Rumors

The Denver Nuggets may have lost out on the sweepstakes to land LeBron James. But that certainly hasn't stopped them from pursuing other high-level veteran free agents on a minimum deal.

The newest name to be linked as a potential target for the Nuggets? Six-time All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan.

According to recent intel from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nuggets, along with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, are among those interested in signing DeRozan, one of the top names left remaining on the free agent market.

Updates from @shamscharania:



- Heat, Nuggets, Cavs among teams interested in DeMar DeRozan

- Heat among "several championship contending teams" monitoring Klay Thompson's status

- Lakers, Cavs remain interested in sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 27, 2026

DeRozan, who's been left up for grabs since the Sacramento Kings agreed to waive the multiple-time All-Star earlier this offseason, has been viewed as more of a contingency plan for those who were interested in bringing LeBron aboard their respective rosters, yet were unable to secure the deal.

And considering the three teams recently linked in the hunt for DeRozan––the Nuggets, Heat, and Cavaliers––were all within the mix for LeBron to some degree, it makes sense as to why they appear to be at the front of the line to try and add the 36-year-old to their roster.

Does it make sense for the Nuggets to aggressively go after him? There's a case to be had for it, even if it may not look like DeRozan may not fit their roster needs on the surface.

Why the Nuggets Might Be Interested in DeMar DeRozan

When looking at the Nuggets' current roster construction, you might not think that DeRozan adds up as someone that Denver should be pursuing.

He adds another forward to the rotation when the Nuggets could instead use another guard, doesn't quite lift Denver's ceiling on the defensive end, and considering David Adelman was vocal at the end of last season advocating for the team to add athleticism and ball-handling, DeRozan might not be the first name you think of to bring either to the table.

So if the Nuggets had two roster spots to fill out before next season––which would include Peyton Watson and one other player––DeRozan's hypothetical spot could be better utilized by adding another player with a different skill set.

On the contrary, DeRozan does offer something that the Nuggets in particular could take interest in leading into next season: a talented player who might be willing to come in on a veteran minimum deal.

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks on during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows that the Nuggets are strapped for cash. They just signed Spencer Jones to a new two-year, $12 million deal that puts Denver well into the tax and also above the second apron line. If they were to bring anyone else to the roster outside of Watson, it'd have to be via a veteran minimum contract.

DeRozan might just be the best player available on the free agent market who'd be willing to sign a contract like that. He's fresh off a solid year in Sacramento, where he averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 49.7% from the field.

If anything, DeRozan could be an appealing sixth man for the Nuggets to add into their rotation following the departure of Tim Hardaway Jr., hope that he can mesh well with Denver's offense and work off of Nikola Jokic, and elevate Denver's second unit that now looks relatively shallow compared to next year.

That also would depend on the Nuggets presenting a better pitch to DeRozan that two other interesting suitors in the East like Miami and Cleveland, or any other team that comes out from the shadows with interest in the veteran forward.

At the very least, DeRozan now becomes a name to keep tabs on for Nuggets fans, and could be an unexpected, but welcomed answer for their bench needs this coming season on a short-term, cheap deal.

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