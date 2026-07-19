Nuggets Still Eyeing One Positional Need in NBA Free Agency

The Denver Nuggets have plenty of work to do on the free agency market, with three open roster spots, two restricted free agents, and multiple positional needs. After signing Marvin Bagley III and Alpha Diallo, the Nuggets put a Band-Aid on their wing and big man depth, but that does not mean they are done.

We know the Nuggets are trying to re-sign RFA Peyton Watson to bolster their wing depth and go all-in on the 23-year-old's star potential. However, they are also reportedly still searching for frontcourt depth, even after signing Bagley and drafting Trevon Brazile.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Nuggets are still looking for frontcourt depth after Jonas Valanciunas officially signed with Zalgiris Kaunas.

"The Nuggets are certainly a team that is still active on this marketplace... Denver is in need of another potential backup center after losing Jonas Valanciunas," Fischer said on a Bleacher Report livestream. "... They brought in Marvin Bagley to be a backup center, but I still do think there's some thought in Denver about finding some more frontcourt depth."

The Nuggets are “certainly” a team that’s still active on the market and could look to add a backup center/more frontcourt depth, per @JakeLFischer. pic.twitter.com/lpwXVrTqHh — Z (@nuggetscountry_) July 17, 2026

Fischer reports that the Nuggets are interested in adding frontcourt depth, and while that was certainly a priority after last season, it feels like they have already done their job to somewhat fix that issue. With a frontcourt room of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Marvin Bagley, Trevon Brazile, DaRon Holmes, and Zeke Nnaji, there is not much else for Denver to do in this position, unless they find a trade for any of those players.

The real positional need

Sure, they could always use frontcourt depth, but that should not be their priority right now. Even if Denver brings back Watson and Jones, there is one clear positional need left: point guard.

Unless the Nuggets are comfortable leaning on Tyus Jones and KJ Simpson (on a two-way contract) as their backup point guards behind Jamal Murray, they obviously need improved guard depth. Sure, the market is drying up as we move further into July, but the Nuggets need to find a way to add more ball-handling to this team.

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would not be surprising if the Nuggets brought back Bruce Brown to help reinforce their guard room, but that still does not really solve their problem. We should see the Nuggets targeting guys like Brandon Williams, Nick Smith Jr., and Gary Payton II, or even think about bringing back Jalen Pickett if all else fails.

If the Nuggets go into next season without any more frontcourt moves, it would not be the end of the world with an already semi-improved group. However, if they go into next season without making any backcourt additions, it might already be time to count their 2026-27 campaign as a loss.

Regardless of how great their core of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic is, the Nuggets need proper depth to compete with the best teams in the West. Sure, adding another backup center could help, but they need to focus on the real issue.

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