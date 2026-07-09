Nuggets Can Stop Pursuing LeBron James After Free Agency Update

LeBron James' 2026 free agency has been one of the biggest NBA storylines over the past few years, as the 41-year-old superstar is officially leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, but his next destination remains a question.

To minimal surprise, the Denver Nuggets have been brought up as a potential suitor for James because of his friendship with Josh Kroenke and his admiration for Nikola Jokic. Now, though, it is becoming less likely for "The King" to come to Mile High City.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that five teams are in the running for James: The Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, a notable team is missing from that list.

.@ShamsCharania says LeBron's top three teams appear to be the Cavs, Heat and Sixers 👀 pic.twitter.com/D0WUDY3N1h — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 8, 2026

The Cavaliers, Heat, and 76ers are reportedly at the top of the leaderboard for the James sweepstakes, while the Nuggets are nowhere to be found. Despite James' connection with the Nuggets' ownership, the potential to build a title contender in Denver, and the opportunity to play with Jokic, the Nuggets can seemingly drop their pursuit of the argued GOAT.

Time for the Nuggets to look elsewhere

Obviously, the idea of adding James to Denver's lineup was very enticing. A potential starting five of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, LeBron James, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic would be virtually unstoppable on paper, but they are likely to resort to simply running it back.

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have had trade rumors swirling around guys like Braun, Gordon, and Cameron Johnson, but they are trending toward keeping the squad together for another year. Peyton Watson's restricted free agency could certainly take a turn, and Tim Hardaway Jr. left for the Heat, but for the most part, we should be looking at the same Nuggets team as last year.

However, by virtually dropping out of the James sweepstakes, the Nuggets should be turning their attention toward other moves. Even if Denver "runs it back," they still have significant roster holes to fill.

So far this offseason, the Nuggets have three external additions: Marvin Bagley, Trevon Brazile, and Bryce Hopkins. Sure, they also re-signed Tyus Jones, but they have failed to address their need for more ball-handling, and they still lack wing defenders.

What's next for Denver

Maybe we can still hope there is a slim chance the Nuggets are able to recruit James, but in a realistic world, they can start focusing on what's next. The Nuggets should be focused on filling their final roster spots, especially after waiving Jonas Valanciunas on Wednesday.

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Nuggets are waiving Jonas Valanciunas, per @MikeAScotto



Valanciunas' contract for next season guaranteed at $10M today.



Denver will now owe him $2M for next year while he's not on the roster. pic.twitter.com/UAfq1KGB9f — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 8, 2026

The Nuggets' priorities certainly center on restricted free agency, as they look to bring back both Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, while adding another ball-handler is likely at the top of that list as well.

With Nikola Jokic's contract talks getting pushed to next offseason, the Nuggets need to do what they can to build a contender around him for 2027. Of course, adding James would've helped, but they still have other routes to building a successful team, even if they go into the 2026-27 season without adding another star to the mix.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!