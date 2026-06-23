Nuggets Linked to Sharpshooting Guard Before 2026 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets hold the 26th overall pick in Tuesday night's NBA Draft, and they are expected to be in a position to add win-now talent to help out their veteran core. Of course, their selection will rely on who falls to them after the first 25 picks, but they are sitting in a good spot heading into draft night.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently predicted the Nuggets to take Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat with the 26th pick, but mentioned how they could be eyeing a sharpshooting guard as well.

"The Nuggets would be a tremendous fit for [Koa Peat] long-term as a potential understudy to Aaron Gordon. Nikola Jokić’s shooting and passing would play nicely with how well he moves without the ball. One additional name that I’ve gotten for the Nuggets is Louisville guard Ryan Conwell. Teams have also said that this pick has been discussed in trades," Vecenie wrote.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals product Ryan Conwell is now a new name to monitor heading into draft night for Denver.

Would Conwell be a good fit?

Conwell is a prospect that teams simply should not overthink. Through his last three years in college, he showed that he can flat-out play. While a bit undersized at 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Conwell has an elite shooting stroke that should translate to the next level.

As a senior at Louisville, Conwell averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, with the ball in his hands much more than usual because of Mikel Brown Jr.'s lingering back injury. With a higher usage rate, his shooting percentages dropped to just 40.8/34.5/83.2 splits.

However, he shot 40.9% from three-point range on 7.1 attempts per game in his sophomore and junior seasons, which is a much better showcase of how lethal his jumpshot can be.

Not to mention, Conwell has some intriguing intangibles. While he projects as more of an off-ball guard, he can handle the ball and still be a playmaker, and his defense is better than you would expect. He is very active on defense and is a big hustle player, and while it is harder to envision that part of his game translating, given his smaller frame, every team wants a player who at least tries on that side of the ball.

Conwell is also an incredible off-ball mover, whether it be finding the open space beyond the arc, navigating screens, or cutting to the basket. Conwell is a very smart prospect who knows how to play winning basketball.

There are some reasonable concerns about how he will fit into an NBA lineup, but the Nuggets could certainly use a player of his caliber.

The Ringer's Kyle J. Mann also projects the Nuggets to select Conwell with the 26th overall pick, although realistically, there will likely be better options on the board. We have gotten minimal indication of who the Nuggets are actually targeting, but with guys like Joshua Jefferson, Zuby Ejiofor, Koa Peat, Tarris Reed Jr., and Ebuka Okorie potentially on the board, it is hard to imagine them picking Conwell in this spot.

If the Nuggets had an early second-round pick to use, Conwell would be a great target. However, he seems like a reach at No. 26.

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