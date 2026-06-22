Nuggets NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Pick and Every Round

On the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out, but there is still plenty of uncertainty. The Denver Nuggets have kept things under wraps leading up to draft night, but we can still examine their likely top options.

The Nuggets hold one first-round pick (No. 26) and one second-round pick (No. 49), giving them a couple of chances to find a gem in the rough. Here is a look at the top five prospects the Nuggets should be eyeing with each of their picks:

Round 1, Pick 26

1. Joshua Jefferson | Forward, Iowa State

It is hard to gauge who will be on the board for the Nuggets at No. 26, but based on who is expected to be taken around that range, Joshua Jefferson seems like the ideal target. The 6-foot-8, 22-year-old forward can practically do everything the Nuggets would want from him on both sides of the ball.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jefferson's best traits are his defense and playmaking, as he is arguably the best passing forward in this draft class, while being a high-impact player on the other side of the ball as well. At the 26th pick, the Nuggets do not need stars; they need valuable role players. And for a team that should be searching for forward depth, Jefferson is a near-perfect role player to have off the bench.

2. Zuby Ejiofor | Forward, St. John's

The Nuggets should certainly be looking to improve their defense this offseason, and Zuby Ejiofor, 22, could be their best chance to do so in the draft. While a bit undersized at 6-foot-7.5, he has elite defensive tendencies with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and is a very impressive athlete.

The Nuggets experimented with small-ball lineups under David Adelman, and Ejiofor could be the ideal small-ball center at the NBA level. With his versatility, he can also play the four and could even be the ideal fit alongside Nikola Jokic to make up for his defensive lapses.

3. Koa Peat | Forward, Arizona

While a bit of a project, Koa Peat has the potential to be a legitimate difference-maker in the NBA. Peat has an impressive frame at 6-foot-7 with league-ready athleticism, but there are certainly some questions about him. The 19-year-old certainly still needs to prove his jumpshot and defensive impact, but the rest of his game is solid.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Peat can dribble and pass, while being able to score in the post and mid-range. With his raw strength and athleticism, Peat projects to be a valuable defender with some more time, and the Nuggets could be in a position to gamble on his development.

4. Meleek Thomas | Guard, Arkansas

Outside of forward depth and a more defensive-minded frontcourt, the Nuggets' biggest positional need this offseason is a backup point guard. With guys like Bennett Stirtz and Ebuka Okorie expected to be off the board, the Nuggets could pivot to Meleek Thomas. The 6-foot-3 guard was able to showcase his elite scoring ability at Arkansas, although playing second-fiddle to Darius Acuff Jr. put him in the backseat as a lead playmaker.

Still, Thomas, 19, showed more than enough to prove he will be valuable at the next level. With his three-point shooting alone, Thomas will easily carve out a role in the NBA, being a valuable bench spark at his worst.

5. Tarris Reed Jr. | Center, UConn

If the Nuggets go the backup center route on draft night, Tarris Reed Jr. is likely their best option. The 6-foot-10 big man was one of the best rebounders in college basketball last season, and with his size and physicality, he projects to be a solid backup at the next level.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While he does not thrive as a rim protector and has no outside shot, his interior game should translate to the NBA. For this Nuggets team expected to look for a new backup center this offseason, Reed should certainly be on their radar.

Round 2, Pick 49

1. Trevon Brazile | Forward, Arkansas

It is hard to project who will be available for the Nuggets at pick No. 49, but there are certainly a handful of gems who could be on the board. At the top of their board should be Trevon Brazile, a lengthy and athletic forward from Arkansas. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 41.5-inch max vertical, Brazile is an intriguing prospect physically, and it should translate to on-court success.

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brazile is a proven, versatile defender who would make an immediate impact in Denver, and his ability to finish at the rim on offense will help him stay on the court.

2. Ja'Kobi Gillespie | Guard, Tennessee

The Nuggets should also be in a position to add guard depth with this pick, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie should be on their radar if he is available. While a bit undersized at 6-foot, he has all the tools to be an impactful point guard. The 22-year-old is a high-level playmaker who rarely turns the ball over, while having an impressive jumpshot and great ball-handling skills.

Even on the defensive end, Gillespie plays much better than his size would suggest. He is not a lockdown defender by any means, but he plays hard enough to make an impact on that side of the ball.

3. Bruce Thornton | Guard, Ohio State

Bruce Thornton is similar to Gillespie as an undersized point guard who could fall in the draft, but is a very impressive prospect. Thornton is a high-level offensive talent whose strength makes up for his 6-foot frame. The 22-year-old is especially impressive from beyond the arc and in the mid-range, making the right play wherever he is on the court.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) brings the ball up court against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It is hard to project smaller guards as good defenders at the NBA level, but Thornton could certainly hold his own. Overall, Thornton is a sound prospect who should be able to find a role in the NBA or G League.

4. Ugonna Onyenso | Center, Virginia

The Nuggets should be looking to add a rim protector this offseason. While Ugonna Onyenso has plenty of other concerns, he is arguably the best rim protector in this draft class. At 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-5 standing reach, Onyenso certainly has the physical tools to be impactful on defense, and it should translate to the NBA.

Onyenso is practically a non-factor offensively, besides being able to finish at the rim, so it is hard to predict what his role in the NBA will be. Still, due to his defensive impact, he should be able to find minutes at the next level.

5. Nate Bittle | Center, Oregon

Another backup center option for the Nuggets here is Nate Bittle, the 6-foot-11 big man who can make an impact on both sides of the ball. With a 7-foot-6 wingspan and 9-foot-5 standing reach, Bittle is an elite shotblocker and could find a role as a backup center in the NBA.

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

To strengthen his case, Bittle has shown flashes of being able to knock down the occasional three-pointer as well. If he can turn into a true stretch big at the next level, he could be a valuable player, despite not being as athletic or mobile as other center prospects. The 23-year-old has had some prior health concerns to monitor, but he is still an intriguing option.

Overall, the Nuggets should have some solid options at both picks Nos. 26 and 49 this week, and their selections will likely depend on which positional needs they are prioritizing.

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