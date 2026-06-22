The 2026 NBA Draft is right around the corner, meaning it'll be time for the Denver Nuggets to have a great opportunity of both adding a batch of new young talent onboard, and perhaps re-shaping this current roster around the edges.

But throughout what's been a long draft process, there's been a ton of rumors and buzz to take in; some of which could be a sign of what's to come for the Nuggets throughout the two-day draft, and others that might not lead to much substance at all.

With that in mind, let's sort through a bit of the buzz surrounding the Nuggets to pinpoint what could be real, what's smoke, and other things to watch as one of the most exciting parts of the NBA offseason gets rolling:

What's Real

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts in the closing moments of the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Nuggets Looking to Shed Money

The overarching theme of the Nuggets' offseason and their moves to come in the weeks ahead will be how they can cut costs to not only avoid the luxury tax as much as possible, but also to re-up on a new deal with restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

That theme could bleed into how the Nuggets approach this year's draft. And on the surface, perhaps that leads to the front office trying to trade down from their No. 26 pick and shed money in the process.

Perhaps those goals are accomplished after the draft, and the Nuggets decide to hold onto their first-round pick to add a spark of youth onto their roster for now and the future ahead. But a cost-cutting move most definitely can't be ruled out.

Possible Interest in Zuby Ejiofor?

The Nuggets haven't had many pre-draft workouts to report on leading up to Tuesday night's first round–– at least as it relates to high-profile prospects.

But one name that has had a reported pre-draft workout, per HoopsHype, who could hear his name called in the first round is St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor; someone who offers an ideal mix of length and size in the frontcourt, and took home the Big East Defensive Player of the Year this past season with proven production on that end of the floor.

If the Nuggets stick and pick at 26, keep an eye on Ejiofor if he's still on the board.

What's Smoke

Jan 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Nuggets Trading Up From No. 26

The Nuggets might be trying their best to move up in the first round behind the scenes, but with the assets they have to put into a potential trade, it feels pretty unlikely that they'll be able to strike a deal without making a major roster shakeup by moving someone like Cameron Johnson or Aaron Gordon.

Denver not only needs a suitor that has cap space available to take on one of those heftier contracts, while also being willing to move down the board into the bottom five picks in the first round. Finding that team is easier said than done.

The far more likely outcome feels like the Nuggets trading out of the first round and dumping salary in the process, rather than pushing their chips in for a higher pick than No. 26.

Any Christian Braun Trade

It's too early to totally rule out a Christian Braun trade to happen at some point this offseason, but don't get your hopes up for that to happen on draft night.

The Nuggets' poison pill restriction on his extension signed before the 2025-26 seasons lasts until the beginning of the new league year––which lands on July 1st––meaning that any team with the smallest inkling of interest to trade for him has little incentive to do so until free agency arrives.

What to Watch

Mar 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nuggets to Target Length, Defensive Versatility

Round one of the draft feels like the perfect time for the Nuggets to target length, athleticism, and defensive versatility to patch their glaring holes from last season's roster. There are several candidates at the back end of day one that they could have their eyes on to do just that.

Joshua Jefferson out of Iowa State, Cameron Carr out of Baylor, and the aforementioned Ejiofor fit that mold pretty well. Look at each of them as wildly possible options for the Nuggets to consider once on the clock.

A Potential Zeke Nnaji Trade

If the Nuggets did want to shed a chunk of their salary cap from the books, Zeke Nnaji would be the most likely name to look at as a potential mover. He's due $7.5 million this coming season with a player option for the next, all just to be Denver's third-string center and contributing to their current luxury tax dilemma.

Who would be interested in taking him on? Hard to say. Will it require Denver dumping their first-round pick? Perhaps it would. Either way, if anyone on the Nuggets roster were to get dealt during the draft, he would be the one to circle above all.

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