Nuggets Should Have These Five Lakers Players on Their Radar

The Denver Nuggets likely have a busy 2026 offseason ahead of them, and while there are many routes they can take as they look to get back into championship contention, there is one rival Western Conference team that could help them out the most.

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to target Nuggets wing Peyton Watson in free agency and forward Cam Johnson on the trade market. Luckily for Denver, there are some Lakers players they can try to pry in return. Here are five Lakers players the Nuggets should be targeting this offseason:

LeBron James

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul in game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The most obvious one is LeBron James, as the legendary 41-year-old forward is hitting the open market this summer. Of course, the Nuggets can really only afford James if he is willing to sign on a cheap contract, which seems unlikely, but they might as well approach him about the idea.

Pairing James with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic would be one of the most intriguing duos in league history, pairing two of the greatest passers and basketball minds to ever play the game.

While he could be entering his final year in the NBA, James is still playing at a high level. This scenario is certainly the most unlikely, as James will likely get a larger contract while staying close to home, but it is worth mentioning as a possible outcome.

Marcus Smart

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three-point basket in the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart has a $5.4 million player option for next season, and regardless of what he decides to do, the Nuggets should be looking to pry him from Los Angeles this summer. Whether it be via trade or free agency, the defensive-minded guard would be a great fit for the Nuggets.

Especially at this point in his career, the 32-year-old guard is not as impactful on offense, but his defensive presence would be a game-changer for the Nuggets. Denver desperately lacks a defender of his caliber, making him an obvious target for them this offseason.

Jarred Vanderbilt

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Speaking of defensive-minded players with offensive limitations, Jarred Vanderbilt could be the most likely target for the Nuggets this offseason. Especially if the Nuggets are looking to trade Cam Johnson to the Lakers, Vanderbilt is the most likely player they will get in return due to his $12.4 million salary next season.

READ: Nuggets and Lakers Could Help Each Other With Offseason Trade Idea

Vanderbilt is one of the league's premier wing defenders, using his 6-foot-8 frame to guard multiple positions. As the Nuggets search for both defensive help and forward depth, Vanderbilt could help the Nuggets solve some of their problems.

Jaxson Hayes

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts after a dunk in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Jonas Valanciunas' time in Denver likely at an end, the Nuggets will be searching for a new backup center this offseason. Luckily, Jaxson Hayes is hitting free agency, and he could be the perfect cost-friendly option for Denver.

Hayes has some two-way versatility that could help Denver at the center position, while providing athleticism and length they have not had in the past. Defensively, Hayes would be an upgrade in the Nuggets' frontcourt, making him a viable target this summer.

Luke Kennard

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Nuggets potentially losing sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency this summer, they could be exploring other options to fill his shoes. While Luke Kennard might not have the self-creation that Hardaway Jr. brings to the table, he is one of the best marksmen in the NBA.

This season, Kennard led the league by shooting a blistering 47.8% from three-point range. Through nine NBA seasons, he is shooting a career 44.2% from beyond the arc. That level of shooting is extremely valuable to any team, especially this Nuggets team that already led the league in three-point percentage this season, making Kennard a snug fit into their space-the-floor system.

Kennard is hitting free agency this offseason, and it would be silly for the Nuggets not to at least gauge some interest in the three-point specialist.

There are certainly a few ways the Nuggets and Lakers can help each other out this offseason, as we could see the two Western Conference hopefuls swap players.