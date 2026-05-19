Nuggets May Have Checked In on LeBron James Ahead of Free Agency

The Denver Nuggets enter about as unpredictable of an offseason as they've seen in recent memory, coming fresh off a brutal first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and could now be in line to make several moves in hopes of getting back to a championship-level core come next season.

One of those potential moves, while probably a little unlikely on the surface, might even be checking in on a potential signing of upcoming free agent LeBron James.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, essentially "every contender in the NBA" has inquired with James' agent, Rich Paul, as he heads to free agency later this summer.

“Honestly, I think LeBron, more than past years, probably needs even more time with his family, with his inner circle,”ESPN’s Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I do know a lot of teams are calling him and his camp. I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me every contender in the NBA, essentially, since the season ended has placed a call.”

"I do know a lot of teams are calling LeBron James and his camp..



The expectation is that he's going to play another season and we will see if it's going to be with the Lakers" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BSkPNAGOa8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2026

Of course, it's far from an outright admission from Charania noting that the Nuggets have defined interest in James.

But putting the pieces together would tell you that Denver could very well be among that long list of contending-level teams with interest in bringing the future Hall of Famer onto their squad.

So at the very least, maybe there's a one percent chance that the Nuggets are in the race to be within the LeBron sweepstakes. And if that were the case, his fit in Denver would certainly be a fascinating one to watch unfold.

Could LeBron James Really Fit With This Nuggets Team?

Before getting any hopes up, all signs to this point would likely point towards James not being in play for Denver this summer, barring any unforeseen changes.

Between the cost he would command to join the Nuggets' roster unless on a league minimum, the unlikelihood of James wanting to relocate to Denver, and the overall need for youth, athleticism, and defense for the Nuggets this summer, the fit is far from perfect when compared to other potential LeBron suitors.

At the same time, that won't stop Denver from at least inquiring about the possibility with James' camp.

And simply put, adding LeBron into this current Nuggets roster alongside talents like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray would make for one of the most thrilling offensive units the league has seen in some time.

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

You'd have the scoring upside within the trio of James, Jokic, and Murray, the playmaking prowess that both James, Jokic, and even Aaron Gordon provide, and even while likely not the most stellar defensive team, would possess an unmatched offensive unit, paired with some of the best collective basketball IQ on any NBA roster in the league.

So you could at least see the Nuggets' vision in a potential fit with LeBron on their roster, if they were one of the several teams to put a call in. The idea is an eye-catching one on paper.

In reality, though, James feels much more likely to find his next deal somewhere in California, whether that be with the Lakers or an outsider like the Golden State Warriors, or go have a storybook ending where it all started with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for Denver? They're probably not even in the top five most likely suitors James could have this summer. They've got much more pressing matters to attend to instead of adding a near 42-year-old veteran onto this current roster that needs a fresh injection of young blood and defensive upside.

So while a fun idea, it might not be one to put a ton of stock in.

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