One Under-the-Radar Free Agent Could Complete Nuggets' Roster

As the Denver Nuggets' roster currently stands, they have 12 players signed onto traditional contracts heading into the 2026-27 season.

That number could quickly become 14 in the coming days or weeks, depending on whether or not the Nuggets decide to bring back Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, who are still left on the restricted free agent market without a resolution on their contract negotiations coming to form just yet.

But even if the Nuggets do sign both Watson and Jones to their current roster, that leaves Denver with just 14 players on the team. They'd still have one roster spot leftover before reaching their 15-player limit, and could inevitably target one veteran minimum candidate to round out this group before next season.

And right now, it's hard to truly pin one clear name the Nuggets would look to target with that roster spot. Frankly, it's been pretty tough to gauge what Denver has had in mind for a lot of their offseason so far.

However, there is a familiar face still in free agency that Denver could keep watch of that could be on their radar as someone to fill out one of their final roster spots: David Roddy.

Why David Roddy May Fill Out Nuggets' Roster–– And Why He Might Not

According to DNVR's Harrison Wind, the Nuggets like Roddy "a lot," largely because of how intensely he plays, and seemed to indicate that they'd want him back on the roster based on how he ended this past season.

"The Nuggets like David Roddy a lot," Wind said in a recent video, "I think they like how hard he plays. I think they like how unique of a player he is. On this Nuggets team, they need guys that are just going to come in off the bench and play hard, and get their hands dirty, and dive on the floor for 50-50 balls, and do the dirty work. That's what he would do."

Apr 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward David Roddy (45) reacts after a score against the Oklahoma City Thunder during fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the five games that Roddy played this past season with Denver, he showed out for a pretty respectable showing in each of those. He averaged 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field in a little less than 15 minutes a game. As a 15th man on the roster, he could be a worthwhile signing.

At the same time, Wind also points out the hurdles on this Nuggets roster that might prevent Roddy from being one of their final pieces added onto this current group: this Denver team is very forward and big heavy. They need guards, and Roddy doesn't quite fit that mold.

"They like him. I know that. And I think they ended last season wanting to bring him back. But if you look at the roster right now, I don't see how you bring him back," Wind continued. "This team is all bigs and no guards right now. I know Roddy's a little bit of a tweener... But the Nuggets only have four guards on this team."

"As the roster currently sits, I don't see him coming back. But there still could be a few big moves that the Nuggets make. Feels like Denver's offseason hasn't really even started yet, until this Peyton Watson thing sorts out. So, based on what happens there, maybe that opens up a spot."

"The Nuggets like David Roddy a lot."



"But if you look at the roster 𝑹𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻 𝑵𝑶𝑾, I don't see how you bring him back. This team is all bigs and no guards."



- @HarrisonWind 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/CKtrmxgw8e — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 17, 2026

So Roddy's spot in Denver really might depend on whether or not the front office shifts around the construct of their roster that makes adding another guard more sensible than it does now.

Or, the Nuggets could simply just re-sign Roddy as one of their final pieces to the roster, if they really like what he brings to the table and aren't willing to let him walk elsewhere.

But one layer that's important to note is that Roddy cannot be signed to a two-way deal, which would tend to make sense for the Nuggets to keep in mind if they wanted to add him as part of their roster without a traditional contract commitment. However, he's ineligible to do so because of him now having three years of NBA experience under his belt.

So at the very least, Roddy will be a player to keep in mind as a potential target for the Nuggets in the weeks ahead, and could make more sense if the team makes one to two more big moves to this roster before opening night in October.

But even if not, the chances to see him back in the Mile High might be a bit more than zero to see him onboard anyways.

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