One Nuggets Lineup They Should Use More This Season and One to Avoid

Outside of their starting lineup, the Denver Nuggets are looking a bit different heading into the 2026-27 season. While they kept their core of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic intact, the Nuggets have revamped their bench, and time will tell whether things actually improve.

With DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, Alpha Diallo, and Trevon Brazile being added to the roster, and Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, and DaRon Holmes getting more minutes, the Nuggets will have plenty of opportunities to experiment with new lineups this season.

One lineup in particular that we want to see the Nuggets use more this season is a two-big lineup of Nikola Jokic and Marvin Bagley III.

Why a two-big lineup works

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts towards the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Nuggets had plenty of chances to roll out a two-big lineup of Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas, but it feels like they did not make the most of it. In 43 minutes the two veteran centers played together, they had a net rating of +19.8. Of course, it is a small sample size, but the experiment worked.

This offseason, the Nuggets waived Valanciunas, but they found an upgrade. By signing Bagley, the Nuggets added more athleticism, length, and a versatile two-way game that should be an even better fit alongside Jokic. Plus, even though Bagley might be Denver's backup center, he is a natural power forward who should earn some minutes next to Jokic.

Last season for the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, Bagley averaged 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 20 minutes per game, while shooting 61.8% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc.

MARVIN BAGLEY DUNKS OVER JOEL EMBIID. 🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/ueHPvBxK1A — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2025

If Aaron Gordon has to miss any games this season, which we should expect after playing just 36 games last season and 51 in 2024-25, David Adelman should experiment with Bagley in the starting power forward spot. The natural replacement would be Spencer Jones, as we saw last season, but adding more length and athleticism to the lineup never hurts.

Avoid small lineups

The Nuggets had the 21st-ranked defense last season, which is obviously not good enough to compete for a championship. However, certain lineups brought out the worst of their poor defense.

If the Nuggets want to improve their defense, they must avoid going small around Jokic. Most of Denver's worst defensive lineups from last season featured Jokic, but with a smaller lineup around him. The Nuggets need to have a power forward or another center alongside Jokic to thrive, and the numbers back it up.

As I mentioned, the natural choice to replace an injured Aaron Gordon is Spencer Jones. However, the Nuggets struggled immensely on defense with a Murray-Braun-Johnson-Jones-Jokic lineup. Even though Jones is a capable defender, the Nuggets need some size next to Jokic.

The Nuggets' defense needs to improve this season to be taken seriously in the Western Conference, especially next to powerhouses like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Making do with their personnel could be a challenge, but surely Adelman can craft some lineups that actually work.

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