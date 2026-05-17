One Realistic Trade the Nuggets Can Make This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets enter this offseason with several possible directions to go with this roster in order to get back to true championship contender status.

And in the process, there's likely to be one or two trades in the works to either fill lingering holes around the roster, or get ahead of some contract situations that might be on the horizon in the near future.

Cam Johnson––who's been linked as a prime trade candidate headed into the summer––could be one of the names to circle who’s soon to be on the move. He has an expiring $23 million contract and put together a solid finish to his first year in Denver that could pique the interest of contending teams in search of a veteran wing.

But what might a trade surrounding Johnson realistically look like?

While it's tough to truly say what trade conversations might look like behind closed doors in the Nuggets' front office, here's an idea to ship out Johnson to the Indiana Pacers that could make some sense:

Let's break down the logistics.

Why the Nuggets Say Yes

The Nuggets could look to capitalize on Johnson's value as a veteran expiring contract this offseason by landing either extra depth or a young, cheap player in return to spread out their cap hits around the depth chart.

This move accomplishes both of those.

Aaron Nesmith is someone who can offer solid wing depth and offensive versatility.

He's coming off a season in which he averaged a career high 13.8 points, albeit on a lesser 41.4% shooting, but could see those numbers on an upwards trend in a Denver offense where he's not required to shoulder as much of the shot opportunities.

But the real prize of the Nuggets' deal here would be Jarace Walker, who is also coming off a year in which he had the highest volume of his career with 9.6 shot attempts on 41.4% shooting, averaging a career-best 11.6 points.

As the Pacers were severely shorthanded, he had the golden opportunity to expand his game in his third season. He might not get that same chance to shine next season, though, so now might be as good of a time as any for Indiana to sell high on him.

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Nuggets desperately need upside in terms of athleticism, youth, and defensive versatility. Walker still has steps to go in his NBA career before he rounds out into his ceiling as a confident two-way wing, but he possesses the physical tools that inspire the belief he can keep growing into his own.

If the Nuggets can get both of those guys for the cost of Johnson's expiring contract and a late first-round pick, it'd be a great way to flip his value into two rotational pieces without suffering a steep downgrade in talent.

Why the Pacers Say Yes

The Pacers find themselves in a similar situation as Denver in the case of Nesmith and Walker: both are expiring contracts that they may not have interest in paying come time next offseason.

Therefore, by pooling those players into one starting-level guy in Johnson, it avoids the risk of losing those two with a near-predetermined future for nothing next summer, though provides at least a short-term trial to see what Johnson looks like in their system instead.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Johnson's length and shooting ability could fit well as a versatile piece in the Pacers' frontcourt, and connect well with their high-powered offense someone to space the floor next to Tyrese Haliburton.

When Johnson's hitting his shots, he can be an awesome connecting piece to virtually any offense. He had moments of streaky shooting this past season, but wound up finishing with over a 43% clip from deep after battling back from injuries and inconsistency.

For the price of two expiring deals, also with a late first rounder in this year's draft attached, that could be enough to sway them into pulling the trigger for a low-risk swap to acquire an experienced and versatile wing.

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