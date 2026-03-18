Nuggets Seeing Real Progress From Cam Johnson Late in Season

The Denver Nuggets managed to blow out the Philadelphia 76ers in their latest home outing, 124-96, behind an all-around effort from the roster in which 13 players within the rotation wound up getting minutes throughout the night–– 11 of them logging at least 10 minutes on the floor.

However, one name in the Nuggets' lineup who showed some real strides from some low points faced throughout the season is veteran forward Cam Johnson, who had another strong performance on both ends of the floor with 18 points on 6-8 shooting from the floor, and a perfect 3-3 from three in just 23 minutes.

Johnson's 18 points mark the second time this season, and the first time since November that he's now posted 15 or more points in four consecutive games, showing that after a bumpy first three-quarters of the season, the Nuggets' trade addition from last summer is finally beginning to settle in.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman spoke a bit about what he's seen from Johnson amid his recent strong performances, and really centered in on how his focus has shifted mentally to allow him to be more comfortable on the offensive end.

"I don’t want to speak for Cam, but I feel like he’s thinking less and just playing," Adelman said postgame. "If I’m open, shoot it. If I’m not, drive it. If somebody steps up, pass it. Sometimes that sounds really simplistic but that’s the best way to play sports. When you have your mind that clear, good things happen."

"So, just a great floor game for him- 18 points and only one assist, but he created assists with body movement and driving the ball and kicking it, which led to second and third passes. We had a lot of hockey assist moments tonight that were really fun to watch. That’s who we are, we’ve been that over the course of time. But this team especially, we’re clicking with this group. It’s enjoyable basketball."

Cam Johnson Making Huge Strides for Nuggets

In all, the Nuggets shot an impressive 48.5% from three throughout the night on 16 makes, with Johnson leading the way with all three of his shots from deep to fall. In all, 10 players around Denver's rotation made at least one three.

As to why Johnson felt like he and the Nuggets were able to start the game so hot, it came down to simply finding the open man on the offensive end and keying in on their matchups defensively.

"Just finding open shooters and scorers, having some energy with the ball and creating shots that we like," Johnson said about the Nuggets' early success postgame. "When those points start going up and locking in on the defensive end, it kind of takes away their confidence a little bit. So, it was a good start for us...It’s a lot of fun. There's energy and everybody feeds off of it."

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Every strong offensive game that the Nuggets can get out of Johnson in the final weeks of the regular season, the better it is for not only Johnson's individual confidence, but the entire team before the playoffs arrive.

The more this team is able to get hot stretches like they did against Philly from three, and Johnson can continue getting comfortable in this Nuggets' rotation as a connecting piece on the wing that can hit shots consistently, the sky is the limit with how good this offense can be when firing on all cylinders.