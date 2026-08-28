Ranking the Nuggets' Most Valuable Trade Assets for 2026-27 Season

Even after stretching Jonas Valanciunas's waived contract, the Denver Nuggets still stand above the second apron. Granted, they have until next February's trade deadline to get under the second apron before facing the more severe penalties and owing a lucrative luxury tax bill, but that means we should expect a money-saving move before then.

The ideal trade candidate in Denver is undoubtedly Zeke Nnaji, who is owed about $7.5 million this season with a player option for the next. However, the only way the Nuggets will be able to trade Nnaji is if they attach a more valuable asset to him. With just one tradeable first-round pick and limited second-round draft capital, the Nuggets would prefer to hang onto their picks.

Of course, trading Nnaji is not their only way to get under the second apron this season. Here is a look at their most valuable trade assets this season, if the Nuggets get desperate to move a more useful player. We will, however, be keeping three-time MVP Nikola Jokic off the list.

HM. Unprotected 2031 first-round pick

As part of their huge Peyton Watson sign-and-trade, the Nuggets received an unprotected 2031 first-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before this, they had zero tradeable first-rounders. Now, they could either trade away this pick from Cleveland or their own 2031 first-round pick, and either would likely garner some value on the market.

3. Cameron Johnson

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Zeke Nnaji, Cameron Johnson seems like the Nuggets' most likely trade candidate. The 30-year-old forward is entering the final year of his contract, worth just over $23 million, making him an obvious trade piece.

Last season, Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 48% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. Johnson was a valuable three-point threat for the Nuggets, and while they gave up a lot to acquire him (Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick), he proved to make a high impact in Denver.

Johnson is the ideal forward for any contender, as an efficient floor spacer who can play defense, but it is still uncertain where he sits on the trade market. The Nuggets undoubtedly explored trades for him this offseason, but they obviously did not get any worthwhile offers. That could change during the season, though.

2. Aaron Gordon

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While arguably Denver's second-most valuable player, Aaron Gordon's trade value is in flux. The 30-year-old forward is one of the best "glue guys" in the NBA, to the point that many fans believe he has graduated from that title, but he has struggled to stay healthy.

Last season, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists with 49.7/38.9 shooting splits, but played in just 36 games. This came after Gordon played just 51 games in his 2024-25 campaign, and his health is undoubtedly a growing concern.

Not to mention, he is on a lucrative contract. Gordon is owed $32 million this season, $34.5 million the next, and has a $37.1 million player option for 2028-29. If any team is to take on that contract, they would want to make sure he is able to stay healthy. Maybe by February's deadline, his trade value spikes, but regardless, he is one of Denver's most valuable assets.

1. Jamal Murray

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides Jokic, first-time All-Star guard Jamal Murray is Denver's most valuable trade piece. Sure, it would cost an arm and a leg for any rival team to acquire him, which makes a trade increasingly unlikely, but that is the expense of one of the league's top point guards.

Last season, he averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc. Murray had the best year of his career by a mile, and there were questions about whether the Nuggets would capitalize on him this offseason via trade. Obviously, they held onto him, which is likely the right decision, but they could get desperate again ahead of February's deadline.

The biggest downside, of course, is his contract. Murray is owed $50.1 million this season, $53.8 million the next, and $57.5 million in 2028-29. Committing a total of $161.5 million to Murray over the next three years is a high cost, not to mention the assets needed to acquire him, but some teams could be desperate for an All-Star point guard.

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