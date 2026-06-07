Realistic Nuggets-Pistons Mock Trade Makes Too Much Sense This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets are likely looking for ways to shake up their roster this offseason, with their top priorities being to cut costs and add defensive help. With that, Cam Johnson has emerged as their most likely trade candidate, and there should be a handful of suitors calling Denver with interest in the sharpshooting forward.

The Detroit Pistons could be in a similar situation this summer, looking to shake things up after their second-round playoff exit, and Johnson could be an ideal target for them.

Here is a look at a mock trade that would send Johnson to the Pistons, while giving the Nuggets cap relief and much-needed defensive help:

Why the Nuggets say yes

The Nuggets should frantically be searching for both frontcourt and defensive help, and Stewart fills those holes. As Detroit's backup center this past season, Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game, while shooting 55.0% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

ISAIAH STEWART SWATS IT 🚫



He's got 3 blocks in the first half of Game 4! pic.twitter.com/l8bo84exBm — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2026

Stewart is one of the most underrated defenders in the NBA, and despite being a bit undersized at 6-foot-8, he plays as big as anyone in the league. Of course, he has earned a reputation as a physical or "dirty" player, but his passion could be exactly what this Nuggets team needs.

Stewart has one guaranteed season left on his contract with a team option for 2027-28, each worth $15 million. With the Nuggets expected to waive Jonas Valanciunas's partially guaranteed contract, Denver could save about $16 million with these two moves alone. Adding the projected first-year salary of the No. 26 pick, the Nuggets save nearly $20 million.

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Not to mention, Stewart is just 25 years old and could ultimately be a long-term addition for the Nuggets. While Stewart would likely come in as Nikola Jokic's backup, he also has the ability to start alongside him if the franchise ever moves on from Aaron Gordon.

Granted, Stewart is coming off a very disappointing playoff run, which could hinder his trade value this offseason, but he has already proven how valuable he can be at his best. The Nuggets should take that chance on him, as his addition would give them the defensive-minded big man they are looking for.

Some fans likely would not want the Nuggets to trade Johnson and the team's first-round pick this season, but that is what it would take to pry Stewart from Detroit, if not more.

Why the Pistons say yes

As for the Pistons, their main focus this offseason will be adding offensive contributors. In the playoffs, especially, it felt like Cade Cunningham was doing everything by himself. Surrounding him with offensive-minded players, who can still hold their own defensively, will be key.

Johnson is an obvious target for them. Despite a slow start to the season, Johnson found his rhythm and became one of the league's most lethal three-point threats. After a rocky first 11 games, Johnson averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field and 46.8% from beyond the arc.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Despite finishing in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 record, the Detroit Pistons were 28th in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (11.0) and 17th in three-point percentage (35.6%). It is no secret that they could use a floor spacer of Johnson's caliber, as his presence alone would elevate their offense and give Cunningham some much-needed help.

While they could be searching for more of an on-ball creator to take pressure off Cunningham, Johnson is the perfect off-ball player for the Pistons. To help that cause, though, he has still shown plenty of flashes of being able to create off the dribble.

The Pistons could ultimately look to flip Stewart for a more intriguing package, but this hypothetical offer from the Nuggets should not be too far off from what they are hoping for. Sure, they take on some extra money, but it is one year of Johnson's $23 million salary they have to worry about, and they also acquire the No. 26 pick to make up for it.

This trade feels like it makes far too much sense for both sides, as they each look to climb into championship contention.

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