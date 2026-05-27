Re-Sign or Let Walk? What the Nuggets Should Do With Top Free Agents

The Denver Nuggets are heading into a huge 2026 offseason after three straight underwhelming playoff trips, and as they look to get back over the hump as soon as possible, they cannot afford to make many mistakes this summer.

While most discussions so far this offseason have been centered around which players the Nuggets should add to their roster, they also have to focus on their own free agents. Here is a look at Denver's top four free agents, and who they need to bring back or let walk.

Peyton Watson

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

23-year-old wing Peyton Watson is set to hit restricted free agency after a breakout 2025-26 campaign, and he arguably played too well to price himself out of Denver's range.

This season, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 stocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. Watson emerged as a legitimate two-way difference-maker, and he will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in free agency this summer.

ESPN's Bobby Marks predicted that Watson will land a deal worth $90 million over four years ($22.5M AAV). Obviously, that is a big pay raise for the young wing, but it would be a favorable deal for Denver, as some others expect him to earn a contract above a $25 million AAV mark.

It is no secret that the Nuggets will do what they can to bring back Watson, but if he receives too big an offer in free agency, they might be hesitant to match it.

Verdict: Re-sign, but at the right price

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tim Hardaway Jr. was another surprisingly impactful player in Denver this season, ultimately becoming a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award and finishing third in voting. This season, he averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc.

The 34-year-old veteran was a great bench spark for the Nuggets for the majority of the season, although he certainly had his inconsistencies.

While Hardaway Jr. shined with 17 games of 20 or more points, he also finished the season with 23 games of fewer than ten points. If Hardaway Jr. is willing to come back to Denver on another veteran minimum contract, it could be worth it for the Nuggets. However, at any other price, the Nuggets should easily be able to replace his production.

Verdict: Let walk, but could bring back on a minimum

Bruce Brown

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After winning a championship with Denver in 2023, Bruce Brown immediately jumped ship for a bigger contract. After spending time with three different franchises, Brown returned to the Nuggets last offseason, and he felt right at home.

However, Brown did not seem to have the same impact this season as he did in Denver's championship run. This season, he averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.

For a lot of the season, Brown functioned as Denver's backup point guard, but that is certainly not his best role. He was not as good a ball-handler to thrive in this role, and his defensive presence was not as impressive as many Nuggets fans remembered. Still, the 29-year-old guard likely cannot command any more than a veteran minimum contract in free agency, making it worth it for the Nuggets to re-sign him.

Verdict: Re-sign, but could walk they can find his replacement

Spencer Jones

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones was the Nuggets' best story this season, beginning on a two-way contract and finishing by starting three playoff games. Sure, the 24-year-old forward is not great at anything on the court, but he is a big-time hustle player who fights for rebounds and gives it his all on defense.

In 37 starts this season, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and one steal per game, while efficiently shooting 51.0% from the field and 40.3% from three-point range.

With weak forward depth, it would be shocking for the Nuggets not to re-sign Jones this offseason, as he turned into an important piece in Denver's rotation. On an inexpensive contract, Jones is a great player to have on the bench, and one the Nuggets should look to keep for the next few years.

Verdict: Re-sign, with no hesitation

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