Three Under-the-Radar Free Agents the Nuggets Should Target

The Denver Nuggets are in a tight financial position this offseason. Still, they are heading into the summer with just nine players under contract, meaning they will have to fill out their roster with inexpensive options.

While the Nuggets could be active on the trade market as they look to cut costs and acquire cheaper contracts, there are a handful of free agents they could likely sign to veteran minimum contracts. Here are three of their best options that will likely fly under the radar in free agency this offseason:

Keon Ellis

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) stands on the court in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

With the Sacramento Kings, Keon Ellis was viewed as an emerging 3-and-D guard who could contribute to a winning team. At this year's trade deadline, he was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers, yet he barely got the opportunity to show how much he can contribute to a team of that caliber.

In the regular season, Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes per game with the Cavaliers, but once the playoffs rolled around, his opportunities disappeared. Ellis averaged just 7.4 minutes per game for Cleveland in the postseason, even logging six DNP-CDs.

Ellis is one of the best guard defenders in the NBA and is a career 40.7% three-point shooter. It is hard to believe that Ellis continues to struggle to stay in rotations, yet the Nuggets should still be ready to take a chance on him. The 26-year-old would be a huge help to Denver's struggling defense, and has enough of an offensive game to stay on the floor.

Jaxson Hayes

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts after a dunk in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season, the Nuggets took a chance on Jonas Valanciunas as their backup center, and he ultimately struggled to stay in the rotation by the playoffs. The Nuggets need a reliable backup for Nikola Jokic, and Jaxson Hayes could be one of their top targets in free agency.

With the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Hayes averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game, while shooting 75.6% from the field. Hayes is efficient in his role, being an athletic big man in the dunker spot, while being able to protect the rim on the other side of the ball.

Hayes would be able to come off the bench to relieve Jokic, but he could also play alongside the three-time MVP. Hayes would be good to have defensively alongside Jokic, and the best passing center in league history would likely get the best out of Hayes offensively.

Gary Payton II

Mar 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) on the court against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While it might seem unlikely for Gary Payton II to leave the Golden State Warriors, he should be a target for the Nuggets. If Denver is unable to retain Bruce Brown this summer, going after Payton would be a good replacement. The 33-year-old guard averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game with the Warriors this season, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Payton would bring a defensive edge to the Nuggets' bench, while giving them an extra ball-handler to lean on when needed. Payton is a high-energy guard the Nuggets could desperately use, with championship experience to fit into Denver's system.

Payton is the ideal role player to have on a championship-minded team, and there is no real reason for the Nuggets not to try to pry him away from Golden State in free agency.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!