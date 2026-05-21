Nuggets Can't Afford to Lose One Underrated Free Agent This Summer

The Denver Nuggets head into this offseason with a handful of important free agents set to hit the market.

The biggest name of those pending free agents has undoubtably been their young wing Peyton Watson, who heads to the open market via restricted free agency where he'll be due for a significant pay raise, and likely to return to Denver in the process.

But the Nuggets have more than just Watson's free agency situation to address.

In all, Denver will have five pending free agents who were on traditional contracts by the end of last season, and feel pretty unlikely to be retain each of them.

However, one of those five free agents outside of Watson that has to be a priority for the Nuggets to bring back is another one of their two-way forwards from last year. That's Spencer Jones, who, like Watson, will also be in restricted free agency later this July.

Nuggets Have to Prioritize Re-Signing Spencer Jones

There's a real discussion that Jones might be the second-most important free agent that the Nuggets have on tap for this summer, even ahead of other impactful names like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, who will also be hitting the open market.

That's because of his unique combination of size and skills as a 3&D wing, which, really, is what the Nuggets could desperately use more of in their rotation as-is.

During his breakout second season with the Nuggets, Jones played in 64 games, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in just over 22 minutes per night.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones showed a clear ability to defend some routinely tough matchups on a nightly basis, has the size to be a switchable, multi-positional defender, and has the versatility offensively to be a connecting floor spacer that works extremely well in this Nuggets offense.

Those types of talents don't grow on trees in the league. And when you have one on your roster, it adds another layer of versatility to both ends, and a player who can work in multiple different lineups to impact the game in more ways than one.

After the Nuggets' defensive woes last year, retaining one of their best defenders onboard the team will be huge in continuing to grow on that end of the floor.

Without him, it leaves another defensive void on this team to fill for this offseason, and Denver already has their hands quite full when it comes to trying to reshape their roster foundation to compete in the Western Conference at a higher level than they did this past year.

The good thing for the Nuggets is that they'll have Jones' restricted free agent rights, meaning that any deal he lands and accepts from another team, the Nuggets will have the first chance to match.

Unless a team storms onto the scene to offer him an absurd price (maybe anything over $8 million a season), Denver should do whatever it takes to retain their young two-way forward for a multi-year deal.

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