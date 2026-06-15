The Nuggets Have Made Clear Who They Want to Trade Most

Nearly every player on the Denver Nuggets roster–– outside of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic–– has been involved in some form of trade chatter or speculation at some point this offseason.

Whether it be a rotational player towards the end of the bench like Jonas Valanciunas, or someone as pivotal to their success as Jamal Murray, the rumors have been buzzing around this team ever since their latest season came to a disappointing end in the first round of the playoffs.

However, it seems like for anyone on the Nuggets' roster, there's one name that sits above the rest as a player they'd like to trade more than anyone: that's 25-year-old guard Christian Braun, who ironically just got an extension from Denver less than nine months ago.

Christian Braun Emerging as Nuggets' Preferred Trade Candidate?

According to a batch of new rumors from NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, the Nuggets’ "preferred course" for a roster move this offseason would be a trade involving Christian Braun. However, their chances of doing so seem to be much easier said than done.

"League sources say that the Nuggets preferred course for a roster shakeup is finding a trade market for Christian Braun rather than entertaining deals that involve Gordon or Jamal Murray after Murray's first All-Star season, but those efforts are rife with challenges," Stein wrote.

"The Nuggets are known to be determined to re-sign their restricted free agent-to-be Peyton Watson this summer but have been searching for a trade or two first that generates more financial flexibility with respect to the NBA's luxury tax aprons."

The development doesn't come as too shocking based on the situation the Nuggets sit in for this summer.

After a rough ending to last season, making it clear roster changes have to be made, combined with the financial implications they have in play (being over the second apron, paying the luxury tax, needing to pay Peyton Watson, etc.), it feels certain that a significant shakeup will be made surrounding one starter of the Nuggets' linep.

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) looks to pass the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With that in mind, Braun sticks out as the one name that makes sense for the Nuggets to have interest in moving.

He's off a down year compared to what he put together for his third season pro, is due $125 million for the next five seasons, and by shedding that deal, that money could be put towards a fresh contract for Watson.

The glaring issue with that, though, is that Braun probably doesn't have a glamorous trade market across the league. His steep contract set in stone for the next half-decade, paired with a disappointing year, doesn't set up too well for that.

The Nuggets also don't have many assets to attach so as to sweeten any pot for a team interested in taking on his exorbitant money. Their well of future draft capital is extremely dried up of both tradable first and second-round picks. So putting two and two together would tell you that finding a deal for him will certainly be tough.

Braun's Lack of Trade Value May Push Denver to a Bigger Move

The move can't be totally counted out. Perhaps a team in a better cap situation than the Nuggets are currently in can emerge as a suitor willing to take on his money in exchange for another controversial contract, and offer Denver a get-out-of-jail-free card that helps them move on from Braun.

But if not, it opens the door for a more drastic move to be made on the Nuggets roster to help evade financial penalties, such as a move revolving around Aaron Gordon or Jamal Murray.

On the surface, it seems like the Nuggets don't want to take things to those measures if they don't have to. Murray and Gordon are pivotal pieces that helped lead this team to a championship three years ago.

However, this summer is set up for Denver to have to make some tough decisions in building up this roster one way or another. Whether that involves Braun or someone else, remains to be seen.

If the Nuggets had it their way, Braun seems like he's the easy candidate to pin as the odd man out. But thanks to their decision from this past October to ink him to his lucrative five-year deal, they could be stuck with him on the roster until he's able to build his value back up to what it was after the 2024-25 season.

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