What It Would Take for the Nuggets to Trade Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets front office is not ready to commit to a game plan for the 2026 offseason, as Josh Kroenke said that "everything is gonna be on the table, outside of trading Nikola [Jokic]." However, he also suggested that "running it back" is still a possibility.

With no clear sign of what the Nuggets will do this offseason following their disappointing first-round playoff exit, fans have started speculating about the extremes. With Kroenke saying that everyone is on the table except Jokic, the thought of a Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon trade has taken over the offseason so far.

However, what would it actually take for the Nuggets to trade Murray?

Murray's value is at its peak

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Murray is coming off his first career All-Star appearance, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, while shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range. If it were not for a disappointing playoff series, Murray would likely have cemented himself as one of the five best point guards in the NBA, but a poor finish has overshadowed his impressive regular season.

JAMAL MURRAY BEATS THE Q2 BUZZER FROM BEYOND HALF-COURT 🎯



HE HAD 23 PTS (5 3PM) IN THE FIRST HALF 🔥



WE ARE TIED AT THE BREAK IN GAME 2! pic.twitter.com/tna3lAPGla — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2026

Still, at 29 years old, Murray's trade value is likely at its peak.

Murray's only negative on the trade market is his contract, as he has three years left on his deal worth about $161.5 million ($52.8 AAV). The upside to that contract? He could be included in a trade for another star.

What the Nuggets would want in return

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

There are two avenues the Nuggets could take with a potential Murray trade. They could either go star hunting, looking to package Murray to bring in an improved star. If the Nuggets want to target Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, or Kevin Durant, Murray would have to be included, for both salary purposes and value.

READ: NBA Blockbuster Mock Trade Sends Celtics' Jaylen Brown to Nuggets

The other route the Nuggets could go is to swap Murray for one or two high-level starters, with potential draft capital attached. For example, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes suggested a deal that would send Murray to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and two future first-round picks.

A Western Conference executive reportedly believes Jaylen Brown would be the “perfect fit” next to Nikola Jokic 👀



“He’d be a great match with Jokic and give that group a little more fire, which it needs,” the executive said.



The proposed idea would reportedly send Jamal Murray… pic.twitter.com/Z7DY9deUPp — NBARetweet (@RTNBA) May 8, 2026

While they might not be able to actually make a push for a superstar or do that specific deal with the Blazers, we get an idea of what they would actually swap Murray for.

If the Nuggets feel they can improve their title chances by shipping away Murray, then there is likely not much holding them back. However, Jokic could actually have a say in whether Murray should be traded if the right deal falls into Denver's lap, making us believe the three-time MVP would only accept it if he is swapped for a star.

It is hard to envision the Nuggets making too drastic a change this offseason, but if they have the opportunity to swap Murray for Antetokounmpo, for example, they will likely not pass it up.

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