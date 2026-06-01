Three Reasons Why Nuggets Will Not Trade Christian Braun This Offseason

As the Denver Nuggets look to shave some salary this offseason, an obvious scenario is for the franchise to explore trades for Christian Braun. The Nuggets are reportedly expected to field offers for both Braun and Cam Johnson, especially as they aim to bring back Peyton Watson in restricted free agency.

"There is a growing belief leaguewide that the Nuggets will explore their potential trade options with Christian Braun as well as Cam Johnson in a bid to create financial flexibility for matching offers to restricted free agent Peyton Watson and perhaps further retooling of Nikola Jokić's supporting cast," Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on Monday.

However, there are a few reasons to believe the Nuggets will be holding onto Braun this offseason, with Johnson as a much more realistic trade candidate. Here are three reasons why we will not see Braun dealt this summer:

A huge contract

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) walks back to the bench after a play during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After the 2024-25 season, the Nuggets handed Braun a generous five-year, $125 million contract extension. It is set to kick in next season, and after an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign, there are not many teams around the league that would be willing to take on that long-term money.

This season, Braun made just 44 appearances due to injury, averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 30.1% from three-point range. Braun's struggles heightened in the playoffs, although it came out that he was playing through an injury during their first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sure, if Braun were coming off a better season, his contract would not be seen as such a mistake. But owing him $125 million over the next five years, after he showed he might not be as impactful as the franchise initially thought, makes him nearly impossible to trade this summer without attaching extra assets to a deal.

One of Jokic's favorite teammates

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with guard Christian Braun (0) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With three-time MVP Nikola Jokic the only player off the table for the Nuggets this offseason, especially as they gear up to hand him a historic contract extension, they will be focused on keeping the Serbian superstar happy.

Stein also reported that part of the reason why the Nuggets handed Braun that huge $125 million extension in the first place is because he is one of Jokic's favorite teammates.

"Next season, meanwhile, will be Year 1 on the five-year, $125 contract extension that Braun received in October. Among the factors, league sources say, which led to that deal: Braun is routinely described in Denver as one of Jokić's favorite teammates," Stein reported.

Of course, if they want to keep Jokic happy, parting with the teammates he enjoys having on the court and in the locker room would not be a wise long-term decision. Granted, the front office has to make decisions on its own, but realistically, Jokic should be involved in any major move like this.

Hoping for a bounceback

Christian Braun took responsibility for the Nuggets' performance vs. the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/2bOj98tUwE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 5, 2026

After a disappointing season, there is not much hope in the Nuggets community about Braun's ability to have a lasting impact in Denver. Many fans are calling for the young guard to be traded this summer, but the franchise is likely holding out hope that he bounces back next season.

In the 2024-25 season, Braun averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 58.0% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. The Nuggets gave Braun the extension for a reason, and there should be some belief that he can get back to that form next season.

There is no real reason for the Nuggets to sell low on Braun if they believe he will improve next season. If the Nuggets want to get off Braun's contract, they will be much better off waiting until his value rises again.

We will likely not see Braun traded this offseason, and on the bright side, it is probably for the best. Braun should bounce back next season, and they do not have enough assets to attach to a package to get off his huge contract.

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