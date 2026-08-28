The Nuggets' Quietest Offseason Decision May Be Their Most Important

The Denver Nuggets had made a few key changes to their roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

And while, for the most part, the Nuggets' starting five and core pieces have remained all intact––except for Peyton Watson–– the bench has seen multiple shifts, and will look drastically different than where they finished off last season.

But it was in the Nuggets' decision to change up their second unit that they made an overlooked, but important addition to the roster that could end up paying major dividends by the time we're into the motions of next season: and that was signing EuroLeague wing Alpha Diallo.

Why the Nuggets' Alpha Diallo Signing Can't Be Overlooked

The Nuggets' move to bring in Diallo did generate some buzz within the Denver bubble upon the news surfacing. However, as Diallo is a 27-year-old rookie that signed for a $1.3 million deal to come to the roster overseas, his addition isn't exactly one to send shockwaves around the league.

Diallo can't be a player that's overlooked, though–– especially when it comes to the impact he'll provide for the Nuggets' bench this coming season.

He offers two key traits for the Nuggets' second unit that are huge: wing depth and upside on the defensive end.

The first aspect of wing depth becomes important because of the pieces the Nuggets have lost this offseason, and those losses are pretty significant.

Peyton Watson is no longer in the mix to lead the way off the bench following his recent trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and neither is Tim Hardaway Jr., who signed to the Miami Heat back in July and was in Sixth Man of the Year conversations as last season wrapped up.

Diallo, someone who has the ideal measurements to play either the three or the two within the Nuggets' lineup at 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, is an ideal candidate who can claim some of the minutes that both of those players now leave.

Feb 15, 2020; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars guard Alpha Diallo (11) passes the ball against the Seton Hall Pirates during the first half at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

He might not be the offensive threat that either Watson or Hardaway have proven to be throughout their time in the league. But Diallo does bring the defensive traits that Denver has been desperately in need of since last season ended, and need now more than ever.

Diallo was named the EuroLeague's Best Defender as recently as last season, led the league in steals with 1.4 steals a game, and if able to translate as expected over to the NBA, can be a quality wing defender for the Nuggets' second unit.

The Nuggets have ranked in the bottom 10 of the NBA for defensive rating for the past two seasons. Diallo might just be the best defender that Denver has brought in all offseason, so getting minutes his way early in the season will be a must.

Bottom Line

So even as he was signed on for less than $2 million, and hasn't played an NBA minute throughout his pro career, Diallo's presence could end up developing into a significant one, depending on how well his defense is able to shift to the NBA level, and how effectively he can connect on the offensive end.

And with Denver's desperate need to step up on the defensive side of the ball, there's no doubt that he's going to get a good share of minutes to start next season. If he converts on those, it'll be clear in no time that the Nuggets might have a hidden gem on their hands.

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