The Most Underrated Move the Nuggets Made This Summer

The Denver Nuggets haven't made a ton of moves so far this offseason. They've largely been waiting for a verdict on their ongoing restricted free agent situations for both Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones.

Until the Nuggets are able to get a resolution on both of those fronts, it's hard to consider their summer work complete. And as to when those will happen remain to be seen.

However, they have made a few new acquisitions to their bench that could end up paying out some major dividends once they get into next season––one of which might be a bit more underrated than the rest.

That's their signing of Alpha Diallo from the EuroLeague, who, while not the most flashy addition that any team has made this offseason, could be an underrated piece to bring into this Nuggets rotation.

Why Alpha Diallo Could Be the Nuggets' Most Underrated Addition

It's easy to overlook what Diallo brings to the table. He's coming to Denver for his first season in the NBA, signed on for a one-year deal less than $2 million, and is a bit of an unknown for those who haven't been in tune with overseas ball.

But the Nuggets could be getting a bit of a gem here in Diallo, and that's because of the much-needed skillset he brings to Denver's rotation: defense.

He won the award of the EuroLeague's best defender in 2026, led the league in steals, and has a good dose of size, length, and defensive versatility that the Nuggets could really covet in their lineup that ranked in the bottom ten of the NBA for defensive rating for a second straight season.

Feb 29, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Providence Friars guard Alpha Diallo (11) reacts after a defensive stop against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Especially when looking at the second unit of this Nuggets rotation, it was a group that was really lacking in depth, but especially with impactful defensive players on the wing.

Their best shot at finding that production in the second unit before adding Diallo was in Julian Strawther, who's been a net negative on the defensive side since entering the league in 2023. Diallo, however, can help provide a bit of upside on that end, and does so at an extremely affordable contract of $1.3 million.

And while he might not be someone who's left defending the opposing team’s best player on a nightly basis, or even closing out games in the fourth quarter because of his shaky presence on the offensive end and as a floor spacer, he certainly does boost the floor of the Nuggets' defense, which was at the top of Denver's to-do list heading into the offseason.

So even when considering Diallo might be one of the cheapest players the Nuggets have on their roster, don't get it twisted. He'll be in the rotation and could fill a much-needed spot in their lineup to help keep their bench unit afloat, even after losing multiple key pieces like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas throughout the past few weeks.

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