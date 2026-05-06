What a Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Trade Would Actually Look Like

With a busy 2026 offseason ahead of them, how crazy are the Denver Nuggets willing to get? Less than a week after their season-ending Game 6 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there is already plenty of talk about how the Nuggets could ultimately look to break up their core, with guys like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson being thrown into trade discussions.

Of course, the focus remains on three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, as the Nuggets know that as long as they have him at the helm, they can stay competitive. However, his frontcourt partner, Gordon, is arguably his most valuable teammate. Would the Nuggets break up the Jokic-Gordon frontcourt?

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that it would take "quite the offer" for the Nuggets to trade away Gordon, with a hypothetical package of an "impactful starter" paired with draft capital.

"The immediate belief surrounding Denver is that while the possibility of trading Gordon will be discussed, sources said it would take quite an offer to part with him," Siegel reported. "Gordon is not viewed as a clear salary-dump option for the Nuggets entering the summer, and the only way they would consider trading him is if they were to retain key draft capital lost in previous trades, as well as another impactful starter."

The Denver Nuggets will discuss the possibility of trading Aaron Gordon, per @BrettSiegelNBA



“The only way they would consider trading him is if they were to retain key draft capital lost in previous trades, as well as another impactful starter.”



(https://t.co/9mCqPJeBFA) pic.twitter.com/9sgZ8MHBTY — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 3, 2026

While the chances of the Nuggets parting with Gordon this offseason seem low, there is a chance it happens if the right offer rolls in.

Potential Gordon returns

Even though the Nuggets seem unlikely to move Gordon, Siegel reports that there will be teams this offseason expected to make calls about him.

"Despite this notion early on from Denver, several teams are expected to contact the Nuggets as early as before the 2026 NBA Draft with immediate interest in Gordon. Should the Nuggets actually pull the pin on Gordon, many teams in both conferences will begin bidding for his services," Siegel wrote. "Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics are among the many win-now teams Gordon would obviously fit in with as realistic trade suitors."

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So, what would a Gordon trade actually look like? Based on what Siegel said, here are a few realistic players the Nuggets could get in return for their standout forward:

Los Angeles Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt

Phoenix Suns: Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen

Boston Celtics: Derrick White, Sam Hauser

Detroit Pistons: Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart

Of course, none of these players are necessarily upgrades for the Nuggets, but packaging them with draft capital could make it worth it for Denver. The Nuggets will be very limited over the next few drafts, and receiving some future assets in return would potentially make a Gordon trade worth it.

The Nuggets would be wise to keep Gordon as Jokic's running mate for as long as possible, and their chances at another championship would likely be hurt if they decide to move him. Still, it is something they have to consider if the right package is offered in return.

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