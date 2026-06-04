Why Nuggets Should Prioritize Depth Over Star Power This Offseason

While some fans want the Denver Nuggets to go star hunting this offseason as they look to give three-time MVP Nikola Jokic more help, that could be a mistake. Sure, adding more star power always seems like the right decision for an NBA team coming off an underwhelming result, but the Nuggets need to prioritize depth improvements this offseason.

Especially as we look at teams like the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, and Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the league, they are built on impressive supporting casts. Of course, they have their stars, but it is becoming clear that pure star power is not enough to compete for championships. If the Nuggets want to be a legitimate contender, they need improved depth.

Adding depth pieces this offseason

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While there is speculation about the Nuggets potentially trading Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon this offseason, that would likely be a poor decision. Instead of trying to target a big name on the trade market by shopping Nikola Jokic's star teammates, the Nuggets should be searching for ways to add depth.

The Nuggets will likely need to fixate on adding a backup point guard, backup forward, and backup center this summer, and targeting stars on the trade market will not help in those spots.

Re-signing key free agents like Spencer Jones and Bruce Brown will immediately help with their depth, but they will still have to find other free agents to add on veteran minimum contracts. Players like Gary Payton II, Nick Richards, Marvin Bagley, Precious Achiuwa, and Keon Ellis will be immediate targets for the Nuggets this summer in free agency as they look to add depth at practically every position.

With the players already under contract for next season, Denver's bench will consist of Jonas Valanciunas, Zeke Nnaji, DaRon Holmes, Julian Strawther, and Jalen Pickett (team option). Obviously, that needs some work.

Not trading for a star

Dec 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) stands beside guard Peyton Watson (8) during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Obviously, it is easy to make a case for why the Nuggets need to add some depth this offseason, but saying why they should not consider trading for a star might take more convincing. The Nuggets already have a solid foundation with Jokic, Murray, and Gordon. Sure, they could break that up if a trade for a different star comes in, but why?

There are very few stars on the trade market that would make the Nuggets better than Murray does, and Gordon is the ultimate glue guy for this championship-hopeful Denver team. Unless the Nuggets are concerned about Gordon's injuries, there is not much incentive to trade him for another star.

The Nuggets' championship window would likely be maximized by building around this trio of Jokic, Murray, and Gordon, surrounding them with an improved supporting cast. This Nuggets core won a championship just three years ago.

While the team looks different from it did in 2023, this core has 50+ games in four consecutive seasons. Despite three straight years of missing out on the Western Conference Finals, they feel just a piece or two away from getting back over the hump, and they continue to show how dominant they can be when healthy and playing at their best.

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