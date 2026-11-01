Why Nuggets Should Sign Top Free Agent Guard Amid Rumored Interest

With a core built around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, the Denver Nuggets should be competing for a championship this season. However, they still have some clear weaknesses on the roster.

Through five games, one of the most glaring roster holes for the Nuggets has been the backup point guard position. Tyus Jones has struggled so far this season, and the Nuggets could look at external options to help fix the issue. One name to monitor is Kevin Porter Jr., after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last week, The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Denver is a team to watch for Porter Jr., but nothing has come to fruition just yet.

"Yet several teams, sources say, are still evaluating their respective backcourts and could emerge as potential Porter suitors depending on how things unfold. Two such teams, according to sources, are Denver and Sacramento," they wrote.

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Porter Jr. after he was released by the Bucks 🗻



KPJ averaged 17.4 PPG, 7.4 APG & 5.2 RPG in Milwaukee last season.



(via Marc Stein) pic.twitter.com/rwg3VMNz4h — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) October 29, 2026

Porter Jr., 26, was a roster casualty for the Bucks to trim their roster down before opening night, and he remains unsigned nearly two weeks later. He is coming off an impactful year for Milwaukee, averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, so it remains a question why he has yet to find a new home.

Why the Nuggets should sign Porter Jr.

The Nuggets have a lack of ball-handlers on the roster. On the bench, Tyus Jones and DeMar DeRozan take on most of the playmaking responsibilities, but they could certainly use another weapon.

The Nuggets signed Ryan Nembhard to a two-way contract as a third-string point guard, but he presents many of the same problems as Jones. By adding Porter Jr. to the mix, the Nuggets get more size, athleticism, and a much more dangerous scoring threat.

KEVIN PORTER JR. GAME WINNER. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/F82SU731q1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 26, 2026

Through five games, the Nuggets should be looking for some extra firepower. We know they are content with their starting lineup, but inserting Porter Jr. into their bench unit could be exactly what they need to boost their offense. This offseason, they lost key offensive contributors in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson, and their additions do not make up for those second-unit losses.

Denver's new-look second unit isn't a complete waste and should be productive once Julian Strawther and Spencer Jones return from injury, but the backup point guard position will remain a weakness with Tyus Jones.

A trade attempt

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Bucks waived Porter Jr., the Nuggets reportedly looked into a trade to acquire him, according to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

"The Stein Line has learned that the Nuggets showed a willingness to package two future second-rounders and a second-round pick swap along with Zeke Nnaji's very available contract in a bid to bring Kevin Porter Jr. to the Rocky Mountains. Yet I'm told that the Bucks ultimately walked away from the Porter-to-Denver discussions as well — and then waived Porter Jr. — because they could not stomach the idea of swallowing Nnaji's $7.5 million salary for the 2027-28 season," Fischer reported last week.

The Nuggets have shown clear interest in Porter Jr., so it is strange that they have gone this long without signing him. Of course, we can understand them wanting to see what their current roster can do first, but it is increasingly obvious they need some point guard help.

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