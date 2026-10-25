Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup vs. Pelicans Due to Injury

The Denver Nuggets have already caught the injury bug two games into the 2026-27 season, with four players ruled out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, including starting forward Cameron Johnson.

The Nuggets are playing without Johnson, Alpha Diallo, Spencer Jones, and Julian Strawther for their home opener, which has led them to an experimental starting lineup. The team has announced a unique starting five, with two-way rookie forward Bryce Hopkins filling in for Johnson. The Nuggets' full starting lineup against the Pelicans:

G: Jamal Murray

G: Christian Braun

F: Bryce Hopkins

F: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Rook gets the start 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hazysyq06s — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 25, 2026

Obviously, the Nuggets wouldn't have expected to start Hopkins in just the second game of the season, but it is not the end of the world. The 24-year-old rookie can make an impact on both sides of the ball, and considering how David Adelman raved about him in training camp and preseason, it is not surprising that they gave him the starting nod on Saturday night.

Giving Bryce Hopkins a chance

In the preseason, Hopkins certainly did not stuff the stat sheet, averaging just 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game on 45.5% shooting from the field, but his impact was still felt. He has guard-like skills with strong physical traits, and this should be a good opportunity to ease into a larger role.

Hopkins made his NBA debut in Denver's season opener on Thursday night, logging just two minutes in garbage time. Obviously, a lot more pressure comes with this opportunity, but he is talented enough to still make a difference.

Bryce Hopkins made the most of his 16 minutes last night, scoring 10 points and earning 4 trips to the free-throw line. He’s making his presence felt in Denver. #SJUBB pic.twitter.com/jpbOJcrHQs — Johnnies Highlights (@JohnniesTape) October 12, 2026

We likely would've seen Diallo fill in for the starting lineup, but with him joining Johnson on the sideline, their hands were tied, which led them to the 49th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The bigger question now becomes what they will do with the bench.

Projecting the second unit

With three key bench players and one starter sidelined on Saturday night, the Nuggets' rotation will be much different than we expected for the second game of the season. Giving Hopkins the starting nod will likely mean David Adelman turns to two-way wing Cam Whitmore to come off the bench. A full look at the Nuggets' projected second unit:

G: Tyus Jones

G: Cam Whitmore

F: DeMar DeRozan

F: Trevon Brazile

C: Marvin Bagley III

Jones, DeRozan, and Bagley are mainstays in the Nuggets' second unit, with young guys Whitmore and Brazile filling in due to injury absences. We saw Brazile replace Spencer Jones as the team's backup power forward on opening night, and the second-round rookie made a huge impact, grabbing 12 boards in his NBA debut.

Now, we will likely get to see Whitmore make his first appearance as a Nugget after signing with the franchise on a two-way contract late in the offseason.

The Nuggets and Pelicans are set to tip off in Denver at 7:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, with this new lineup looking to help Denver pick up its first win of the season.

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