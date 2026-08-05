Why Trading Zeke Nnaji Is Easier Said Than Done for Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have a clear contract they'd love to get off their books in the form of Zeke Nnaji.

Nnaji, who's been with the Nuggets dating back to 2020, still projects to have two seasons left on his current four-year contract that was signed back in 2023. He'll be making $7.4 million this year, and the same amount next season so long as he accepts his player option––which is the expected outcome.

That's money that the Nuggets could certainly benefit from freeing up here in the next few days to weeks.

Considering they're the only team above the second apron line, just matched a $12 million contract for Spencer Jones to do so, and still have Peyton Watson to re-sign, any cap-saving move would do Denver wonders right now; especially if it involves a fringe rotation player like Nnaji.

However, there's one glaring hurdle that's prevented the Nuggets from being able to make that dream of getting Nnaji's money off the books a reality: their lack of draft assets.

How Nuggets' Lack of Draft Capital Hurts a Zeke Nnaji Trade

During a recent interview with DNVR Sports, NBA insider Marc Stein spoke about some of the rumblings from within the Nuggets––particularly as it relates to their preference for trading Nnaji to shed some cap space.

However, in any deal to do that, the Nuggets would have to rid themselves of draft capital to sweeten the pot with teams interested in taking on the money. That's something Denver doesn't have a lot of, and might not be willing to part ways with the picks that they do own.

"Their preferred scenario would be finding a trade home for Zeke Nnaji, but you know if you do that you’re attaching draft capital and the Nuggets are not exactly teeming with extra draft capital," Stein said.

Just glancing at the Nuggets' chest of future draft assets, you'll see the total lack of flexibility that they're dealing with pretty quickly. Denver only has full control of their own first-round pick twice until 2033, and have just three second-round picks to utilize in that same time period.

Now, sure, that does leave the Nuggets with just a slight bit of flexibility at their disposal if they were truly desperate to get rid of Nnaji's deal. But gutting the last bit of draft capital that the team has for a salary dump can be considered a poor use of those assets.

There's also not even a surefire guarantee that those second-round picks would be enough to tempt a team to take on Nnaji in an apron-era league where bad contracts are at a lower value than they've ever been.

Mar 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nnaji hasn't averaged more than five points per game since 2023, hasn't played in more than 60 games in a single season for his career, and is getting paid nearly 5% of a team's total cap. That's far from a player front office is chomping at the bit for to have on their roster.

So really, the Nuggets' hands might be tied. They'll either have to hope a team is willing to take on Nnaji's contract for the price of a couple of second-round picks, trade another high-salary player with more talent to shed similar camp, or even retain this roster as is and stomach a historic luxury tax bill in the process.

It's far from a preferable place to be, and part of why the Nuggets' offseason has moved at a snail's pace in recent weeks. So until Denver is able to find a solution to their money problem––or their Nnaji problem––expect more of the same moving forward.

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