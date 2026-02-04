The One Player Most Likely to Be Moved by the Nuggets

With the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, February 5, at 1:00 p.m. MT quickly approaching, the Denver Nuggets are running out of time to make a move. The Nuggets are not expected to make any major changes, regardless of how fun a duo of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be, but a trade is likely still coming soon for Denver.

The Nuggets have one priority at this year's deadline, which is to save some money and get under the luxury tax line. If the Nuggets can save about $500,000 ahead of the trade deadline and then stay below that line next season as well, then they would avoid paying the repeater tax.

While there are a handful of trade candidates to help the Nuggets save some money, one player stands out above the rest as the most likely player to be moved: Zeke Nnaji.

Why the Kings could trade Zeke Nnaji

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nnaji, 25, arguably has one of the worst contracts in the NBA. Despite struggling to keep a spot in the Nuggets' rotation, Nnaji is owed about $8.2 million this season, $7.5 the next, with a player option worth $7.5 million for the 2027-28 season. At that price, you would expect Nnaji to be a productive bench player, but he has not lived up to those expectations.

Nnaji saw an expanded role in the month of January while the Nuggets were dealing with extensive injuries, and in 20.8 minutes per game, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and one block per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

ZEKE NNAJI WITH AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/FXDsqDICHv — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 8, 2026

This extra showcase might have helped Nnaji's trade market, as it at least gave opposing teams a chance to see what he can do with an actual bench role.

"It’s no secret around the league that Denver’s preferred candidate to offload is Zeke Nnaji, whose 2025-26 cap hit is about $8.2 million," The Denver Post's Bennett Durando reported. "... The problem that has made him especially difficult to move — including last February when former general manager Calvin Booth tried — is the remaining time on his contract. Future cap space is valued at a premium these days. ... For a player who’s usually out of the rotation on his incumbent team, that’s considered a lot to absorb."

More Denver Nuggets trade deadline news: Nuggets NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

With minimal draft assets available to sweeten a potential deal for Nnaji, as even their second-round draft picks are now a premium, the Nuggets will have a hard time finding a suitor for Nnaji. Still, though, there is no doubt that they are doing all they can to find a trade for him.

Other trade candidates

While Nnaji seems like the most likely Nugget to be traded before Thursday's deadline, Denver has some other options that opposing franchises might value more.

It would arguably be easier for the Nuggets to trade away players like Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, or Hunter Tyson, as they are on much more affordable short-term contracts. Any one of these guys could be traded away to help the Nuggets shave some salary, but ideally, they are able to get off of Nnaji's contract.

While trading away Pickett, Strawther, or Tyson would help the Nuggets duck the luxury tax this season, a Nnaji trade would help solve their future financial issues as well. This includes clearing up some much-needed money to help re-sign Peyton Watson this offseason.

More Denver Nuggets Content