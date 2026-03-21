Peyton Watson’s Return Gives Nuggets Rare Clean Bill of Health Just in Time for Playoff Push

On Saturday, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke some news that undoubtedly electrified the city of Denver.

Ahead of the Nuggets’ clash with the Trail Blazers on Sunday, up-and-coming wing Peyton Watson is expected to return from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since early February. It’s exciting news for the team and fanbase given how well the 23-year-old was playing before getting hurt.

Watson has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, utilizing his remarkable athletic gifts to become a reliable three-and-D wing with enticing glimpses of brilliance on both ends. Prior to his injury he seemed a true favorite to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award; Watson has now missed too many games to be eligible but has showcased truly remarkable improvement year-over-year. On the season he is averaging career-high numbers in points (14.9), rebounds (4.9), steals (1.0) and three-point percentage (41.7%) while adding 1.2. blocks per night.

It’s what his return signifies in the larger picture that’s most exciting, however. With Watson expected to be taken off the injury report for Sunday’s game, the Nuggets should have a clean bill of health. Finally.

Denver has been one of the snakebitten teams in the NBA this year injury-wise. Starting in early November, every key player except Jamal Murray has missed games due to injuries—and no small number of games, either.

Nikola Jokić suffered the first long-term injury absence of his career, missing 16 contests with a hyperextended knee. Aaron Gordon, the critical connecting piece of the talented trio that leads Denver’s starting lineup, has been sidelined for a total of 42 games thus far thanks to his own hamstring issues popping up again. Starter Christian Braun (fresh off a $125 million extension) missed 36 games with an ankle injury he suffered on November 15. Cameron Johnson, replacing Michael Porter Jr. in the rotation after an offseason swap of the two forwards, was out for 23 games with his own hyperextended knee issue. And then there’s Watson, who held down the fort through most of the above absences but got hurt on Feb. 4 and missed his team’s last 19 contests.

Whew. What a list. Nobody would have guessed veterans Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. would make up the the healthiest Nuggets rotation players this season, but here we are.

Despite the inconsistent availability of every important figure on the team, Denver has held strong. Entering Saturday the Nuggets boast a 43–28 record, good for fifth in the West. It hasn’t always been pretty; the defense in particular has gone through drastic peaks and valleys over the course of the year. But the overarching goal was to hit the playoffs at full strength. Watson’s return is well-timed to do just that with the postseason right around the corner.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, though, there are still weeks remaining in the season and playoff seeding is far from set—particularly in the section of the standings Denver occupies out West. When it’s all said and done Watson re-entering the lineup could make a big difference for his team’s playoff push.

The Rockets, Nuggets and Timberwolves own nearly identical records and make up the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds as of today. The Lakers are only just ahead with a 2 1/2 game lead over Houston for the third seed. It’s a crowded race for homecourt advantage and the jostling for an ideal first-round matchup will be fierce as the season winds down.

Denver has 11 games remaining on the schedule but none are against the teams mentioned above, so it must rack up as many wins as possible if there’s a hope of climbing the standings before seeding is set. Which won’t be easy; the Nuggets have two more games against the Spurs and one last contest against the Thunder in this finishing stretch. Watson will need a runway to get back into form but if he can do so quickly his particular skillset will be crucial. Every contending team needs a lengthy, athletic two-way wing like Watson and his occasional explosions offensively can swing the course of game.

At full power Denver figures to be one of the true threats to unseat OKC. The Nuggets nearly prevented them from getting past the second round last year, pushing the eventual champs to seven games despite Gordon dealing with a hamstring injury. Watson wasn’t a factor in that series and went 1-for-8 in the final game. His leap in tandem with a healthy roster figures to make for a very tough opponent.

At last we’ll find out just how true that is when the Nuggets trot out a healthy lineup on Sunday.

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